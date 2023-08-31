BTPD boards approves Perry Farm annexation agreement with Bradley

BRADLEY — The annexation of Perry Farm Park took a step forward Wednesday.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the annexation agreement with the village of Bradley.

What does this mean for the residents and taxpayers of Bourbonnais Township and Bradley?

Perry Farm Park will be annexed into the village limits.

The park district is not dissolving and will remain autonomous, park district officials have explained during the process.

Bradley is just annexing the 170-acre park. It will be unable to levy a tax, interim BTPD attorney Jamie Boyd explained.

“All it does is allow the village of Bradley to assist the Bourbonnais Township with funding projects,” Boyd, the park district board’s temporary legal counsel, said before the vote.

The park district’s board attorney is dealing with health issues.

Boyd is the attorney for the village of Bradley’s trustees.

“This enriches the lives of the residents of Bourbonnais Township,” Boyd said. “That is the purpose of [the annexation agreement].”

The Coyne Street Park, which is part of Perry Farm Park, is physically in the village of Bourbonnais limits. It is not part of the annexation, BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said.

Bradley will provide the park with police and fire service.

Currently, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department provide those services.

Bradley trustees will vote on the annexation agreement at its Sept. 25 meeting. That vote was tabled at Monday’s meeting when a public hearing on the matter was recessed until late September.

Being annexed into the village includes being in the village’s business tax district for Broadway Street.

“The reason we wanted to do [the annexation] was to get in the business district for funding,” Piatt explained.

Piatt said the annexation proposed by BTPD was offered to both Bradley and Bourbonnais.

“Bourbonnais said no,” Piatt said.

BTPD Commissioner David Sadler asked if the land could be sold if a future board dissolves the park district.

“If the park district dissolves, the DNR takes back control,” Boyd said.

Lomira Perry, the last living child of Alvah Perry, died in 1961. In her will, she deeded the property to the Illinois Department of Conservation with the hopes that a park would be developed on at least 40 acres.

Ownership of the property was transferred to the Bourbonnais Township Park District in 1989, which developed the property as Perry Farm Park.

<strong>CONCERNS</strong>

Jason Diaz, of Bourbonnais Township, voiced concerns he had about the agreement.

He spoke during the public comment portion, which comes at the end of each regular board meeting.

The vote on the agreement took place before.

Diaz said there was a conflict of interest with two Bradley village officials also part of the park district.

He also brought up the issue during a public hearing Monday on the annexation before the regular meeting of the Bradley board.

Boyd is the attorney for the Bradley trustees. He is the temporary attorney for the park district. The board’s regular attorney is dealing with health issues.

Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo is the park district’s treasurer.

“I don’t have issues with the people [in those positions], but to me that is a conflict of interest,” Diaz said.

The annexation should also be put up for a vote by the residents of Bradley, Diaz said.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson spoke after Diaz.

“Rob Romo is an asset to the village of Bradley. He is most qualified to handle the finances of both boards,” Watson said.

“The same is true of Jamie Boyd.”

Watson said the annexation agreement is just the latest step in the village’s plans for the future.

“We are on the road to success. Everyone will benefit. There are no drawbacks,” Watson said.