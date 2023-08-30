Fortitude Community Outreach aims to start overnight bus shelter service by mid-October

Fortitude Community Outreach is taking its night services mobile.

The night services bus — deemed Night Fort — is being outfitted in Florida and is expected to arrive to Kankakee County on Sept. 29. On this timeline, services could begin as soon as mid-October.

Fortitude executive director Dawn Broers said it will be the third organization in the country to provide shelter in this fashion.

The organization will be the first in the nation to provide this type of shelter with wheelchair access.

“This is a rare bus to provide wheelchair access,” Broers said, noting the original cost of the bus was around $150,000 but went up to $175,000 to include that capability.

Because of this accessibility, the original plan of 20 beds was reduced to 19 in order to fit a bed that is fully-accessible for those utilizing the wheelchair access.

Fortitude has been working to get its staff fully equipped to drive the vehicle.

There will be two full-time individuals that will cover the seven nights a week of operation, where they’ll work 10-hour shifts on three to four nights per week.

Broers — who passed the drivers’ test last week along with her husband — said they will likely hire another person to sub in if needed.

Individuals will board the bus at 9 p.m. each night and then will leave in the morning. The driver will act as a supervisor, so there will be no volunteers needed on the bus.

Volunteers will help out at the Day Fort, which is Fortitude’s answer to offering a day-service program.

“Local elected officials made it clear that they want services provided to people during the day,” Broers said. “We’re responding to that and are prepared to do it, but we need a building from which to do it.”

The organization obtained a business permit last week from the village of Bradley and is set to lease a 1,500-square-foot property.

“[It’s] less space than we desire, but it’s sufficient for our space right now,” Broers said. “The space would not be our permanent location but would suffice for services for the next two to three years at least.”

Because the space is a lease, the organization is in a position to open a high-yield savings account for its capital funds for the attainment of a permanent shelter site.

Plans for the Day Fort include providing case-management services, meals and access to showers and laundry.

The Day Fort would operate from 1:30-9 p.m. seven days per week. Because the Salvation Army of Kankakee County has long provided lunchtime meals to the homeless population, Fortitude’s building will offer dinner only.