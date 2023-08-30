Classic Cinemas founder Willis Johnson dies at 86: 'Thank you for showing us the magic of movies'

For anyone who has gone to the movies in Kankakee since the late 1980s, that experience was made possible by Classic Cinemas’ founder Willis Johnson.

Son Chris Johnson, in an interview earlier this year, remembers touring the Paramount Theatre with his father, Willis, back in 1988.

“There were cobwebs,” he recalled during a telephone interview. “It was like a scene from a scary movie. I said, ‘Dad, are you sure about buying this?’

“He said, ‘Yes. Yes I am.’”

A visionary in the moviegoing experience, Willis passed away Aug. 16 at the age of 86.

The Paramount marquee remembered its founder with “In memory of our founder Willis Johnson, 1.11.37-8.16.23.”

This was paired with the company’s announcement of his passing on social media, with a post that read, “In loving memory of our devoted founder … Thank you for showing us the magic of movies.”

After extensive renovation and modernization in keeping with its heritage, the Johnsons’ Classic Cinemas reopened the Paramount on Dec. 15, 1988, according to the company’s website.

In December 1990, the Johnson family purchased the Meadowview.

Currently, there are about 30 employees working between Paramount and Meadowview, Chris, Classic Cinemas’ chief operating officer, said. That was also the same year the family added four screens to the Paramount.

Many locations were acquired by Classic Cinemas in a state of disrepair and were meticulously restored to their original splendor while updating to the latest technology, according to the company’s website.

The business currently operates 16 movie theaters with 137 screens. Arguably the most famous theater is the Tivoli Theatre, which originally opened in 1928 in Downers Grove. In the 1970s, the building was owned by Willis and, in 1978, the opportunity arose to operate the theater.

“One night, the owner of the theater just up and left town,” Chris recalled earlier this year.

“Dad told my mother, ‘I guess we are going to run a movie theater.’”

The father of seven, including two stepchildren, Willis is survived by his wife, children and 14 grandchildren, as well as his great-grandchildren.

According to Johnson’s obituary, a celebration of life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.