Good Shepherd Manor gears up for 32nd annual Fall Festival

MOMENCE — As summer begins to turn to fall, Good Shepherd Manor in Momence prepares for an annual tradition.

The organization’s 32nd annual Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 on the campus of Good Shepherd Manor, a quarter-mile north of Momence on State Route 1-17.

The Fall Festival has free admission and free parking. Opening the festival entertainment will be the GSM Resident Revue followed by High Anxiety, a local classic rock band.

Other activities include a fun and games area, petting zoo, cash bingo, a variety of food booths and beverages, including craft beer from BrickStone Brewery. In addition, the GSM Harvest Market will be available with a variety of perennials and GSM goods.

CASH RAFFLE

Win big by participating in Good Shepherd Manor’s cash raffle drawing. Cash raffle tickets are $25 each with a limit of 800 tickets available. First prize is $5,000; second prize is $2,000; third, fourth and fifth prizes are $500 each. The drawing will be held during the festival. Winners need not be present.

BINGO

Bingo enthusiasts can enjoy game play, beginning at noon in the bingo tent. Cards are $1 each, or three for $2. Last game of the day will be a coverall (coverall cards are $1 each) with a guaranteed pot of $250.

Contact Erin Richey, GSM Development Office, at 815-472-3090 to purchase cash raffle tickets or visit <a href="https://www.goodshepherdmanor.org" target="_blank">goodshepherdmanor.org</a> for more information or to purchase tickets. No outside food or drink allowed as this is a charity fundraising event.

Good Shepherd Manor has been providing care and housing for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1971.

More festival fun For Sun River Terrace’s upcoming Village Fest, see <strong>A3</strong>.

