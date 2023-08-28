Former Kankakee police officer found to be not in contempt of court

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge recently ruled a now-former Kankakee Police Department officer was not in indirect contempt of court when she failed to appear to testify in a 2021 bench trial dealing with a felony weapons charge.

Officer Marisha Costello had been a member of the Kankakee Police Department for three years, Kankakee police said. She was on requested leave at the time Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed the contempt charge against her.

Rowe said Costello failed to appear for a July 9, 2021, bench trial for defendant Ruben Carmona, of Kankakee, after she was served with a subpoena. Costello did not contact Rowe’s office to explain why she was a no-show.

Costello was accused of willfully not appearing to testify.

Rowe said the subpoena was issued after Costello failed to appear for an earlier court date for the case presided over by Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Bradshaw-Elliott found Carmona not guilty. She noted the lack of testimony from Costello left unanswered questions.

Carmona was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for a December 2019 incident in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. His family lives on the block.

Costello conducted a photo lineup for some witnesses in the case.

Costello’s attorney, Bart Beals, argued Costello contacted her supervisor and told him that she was ill and would be unable to testify.

“This wasn’t willful. My client contacted the Kankakee police and let them know she was suffering from a serious medical condition,” Beals said after the hearing.

“I’m happy with the decision.”

Costello said she was thankful for the decision.

“I am transparent. It was no secret I was fighting breast cancer,” Costello said.

“All while fighting for my life, I was fighting for my livelihood and they wanted to send me to jail all during these two years. Going through chemotherapy, I was coming [to court] and it was unfair.”

During the hearing, Costello testified she was being treated for breast cancer. The treatment and medicine she was taking caused her to be ill, and she slept a lot, she said.

Bradshaw-Elliott ruled Costello followed protocol. Her supervisors could have contacted the state’s attorney’s office to inform them.

Now retired Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said in a 2021 Daily Journal story officers are required to show up to court for cases.

“The Kankakee City Police Department, namely the retired chief, they actually knew back in April [2019] I wasn’t feeling good. We had a meeting, they knew my health issues and I wasn’t feeling well,” Costello said.

“I got rushed to the hospital ER [while] on duty. They knew they should just tell them. They didn’t stand up for me.

“We all know what happened and why I was the only police officer to ever be held like this. It was unfair. I’m glad that justice prevailed, and the judge knew the truth.”

Despite the ruling, Rowe said subpoena witnesses are expected to testify.

“All the facts were presented and the court ruled. Costello’s absence in the underlying trial, whether contempt or not, resulted in a verdict of ‘not guilty’ in a shooting case,” Rowe said in a settlement.

“We expect subpoenaed witnesses to appear in court, regardless of their profession — and the underlying case is a prime example of what happens when one does not: Shooters walk free.”