2 motorcycle crashes claim the lives of three people

Three people died in two separate motorcycle crashes that occurred within approximately 45 minutes early Sunday morning, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department in a release.

The first incident occurred at 2:02 a.m. at approximately 14770 East Road and 12000 North Road in Grant Park.

Preliminary investigation reveals that an eastbound motorcycle struck a deer causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and eject both occupants, the release said.

The driver was identified as Jerry E. Adcock, 34, of Crown Point, Ind., and the passenger was identified as Alyssa R. Sullivan, 34, of Crown Point, Ind.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene at 3 a.m. Autopsies on both individuals will be performed on Monday, according to the release.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

The second incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. at approximately 14000 East Road and 4000 North Road in Momence. Details of this incident are currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, the release said.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle in this crash was identified as Bert N. Lawton, 52, of Grant Park. Lawton died at 3:56 a.m. in the emergency department at Riverside Medical Center, the release said.

An autopsy will be completed on Monday.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police Troop 5.

There have been three serious motorcycle incidents since last Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a 31-year-old Momence man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with the back of a semi-tractor trailer on East Court Street and the Interstate 57 Exit 312 interchange.