Thank A Farmer: Ashkum farmer AJ Wilken dedicated to 'farming smarter'

AJ Wilken is at least a fourth-generation farmer.

Wilken has been known as AJ since he was two months old. His full name is Anthony Joseph.

Wilken farms 3,000 acres in the Ashkum area, mostly corn and soybeans, with a little bit of wheat and some custom harvesting work for other farmers.

He’s the son of Lynn and Pam Wilken. Dad was a farmer, as was his late grandfather, Marlin Wilken, and the generation before him. His father has been a member of the farm bureau all his life and also served on the drainage district. Grandfather was on the fair board. An uncle and cousins farm, too.

But while AJ is a farmer who respects the past, he is also one who has changed with the times.

Wilken is a practitioner of and a spokesman for a technique known as strip till, which he has been doing for 20 years.

Strip till is a form of precision farming. Wilken calls it “farming smarter.”

The fertilizer is injected into the land, rather than sprayed above it. Seeds likewise go right on top of that fertilizer. The roots eventually plunge right into the fertilizer.

It’s more efficient. The fertilizer does a better job this way.

“I feel better about where we are putting it,” he said.

It doesn’t hurt the bottom line either, in a year when fertilizer prices have gone sky high. Strip till cuts down on the number of passes Wilken has to make over the same farm ground. That saves energy and saves on equipment wear and tear.

“We don’t want to disturb the soil any more than we have to,” he said.

Strip till, Wilken explained, also conserves moisture. That’s another plus in what has been a relatively dry year.

We had some rain in March, Wilken said, but April was both dry and fairly hot, hitting the 80s in the second week.

“It warmed up quickly this year,” he said.

Wilken tries to position his farm to comply with regulations likely to come in the future.

“You have to be prepared for change,” he said, noting some changes may likely push farmers out of the business. “It’s going to be a challenge going forward.”

Wilken takes soil samples and tissue samples. “What can I do to improve this crop?”

From his early days, Wilken knew he was going to be a farmer. He was driving a tractor at age 8.

“Not sure if I would be doing that today,” he said.

He was in 4-H, exhibiting the grand-champion chickens one year at the county fair. He was only 8 when he started, doing well with rabbits.

“Beginner’s luck,” he said.

He was fortunate enough to find a farm close to his childhood home, which is just down the road. At Clifton Central, he played some sports, but realizing what he would eventually be doing with his life, he dropped athletics and concentrated on Future Farmers of America in his senior year.

“More life lessons there,” he said.

In FFA, he earned the state degree and the American Farmer degree, the highest level of achievement. He was an Illinois Star Farmer a decade ago.

Farming has always been his passion, Wilken said. After high school, Wilken went to Joliet Junior College, studying Ag Production and Farm Management and graduating in 2010. He would take classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and farm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Wilken is in his third year as a board member for the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau, representing the northwest corner of Iroquois County.

The Farm Bureau, he explained, takes you out of your bubble.

“You learn the issues and you communicate with other counties.”

The farm bureau comes up with policy suggestions, educates farmers on what to expect and informs them of potential negative impacts to farming.

That’s important, Wilken explained, because these days legislatures, including those in Illinois, include a lot fewer farmers than they once did.

Wilken said folks need to realize that their food just doesn’t come from a grocery store. Farmers these days are the “one-and-a-half percenters,” raising the food for the rest of us. He likes to have conversations with the general public about the life and work of a farmer.

Farming is a profession, he said, where you buy your supplies at retail and sell your product at wholesale.

He also sees a changing landscape. Farmland is being converted to commercial development at a staggering rate. About 2.5 million acres of American farmland disappears every year. That may be especially relevant here because Kankakee and Iroquois counties have some of the best farmland in the world.

“It’s not like there is any more of it,” he said.

“I enjoy being out in the field,” he added. A farmer, he said, cares for God’s creation. Being a farmer, he said, is both frustrating and exciting.

“Every year there’s a new start,” he said. “Every year is different.”

These days, Wilken is building his own family. He married wife Jennifer in 2021 and the couple have a daughter, Audrey, who turned 1 in June.

For relaxation, the family likes to head to the Lake of the Ozarks and the Gulf Shore. AJ is a fan of the Tennessee Titans NFL team. He visited Nashville for a while, took in some games and was hooked.