Maple Street liquor store suspended

KANKAKEE — An East Maple Street liquor store has been hit with a four-day suspension of its liquor license for selling alcohol to underage customers.

Following a four-minute Friday morning hearing before Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner, the ownership of Amar Market, 1612 E. Maple St., was hit with the suspension.

Amar Market management offered no defense.

The license suspension will begin at 12:01 a.m. today and continue until 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Through an undercover operation, the store was caught on two occasions — Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 — selling alcohol to minors.

The listed owner for the 7th Ward location is Tajinder Kaur, of Kankakee. The site is managed by Sunny Singh, of Kankakee.

The timing of the suspension could not have come at a worse time for the ownership. They are seeking to gain a conditional use permit from the Kankakee City Council to operate Westside Groceries & Liquor, 580 W. Jeffery St., in the 4th Ward.

Only a couple weeks ago, Curtis suspended the license of two downtown liquor stores for two days each for selling single cans of beer, a violation for downtown liquor stores.

Following the hearing, Curtis said having a liquor license is not a right, but rather a privilege.

“The number one rule in operating an alcohol establishment is not to serve minors. This will not be tolerated,” he said.

He said that is why the penalty was as harsh at it was.

He added if there is a second occurrence, the penalty will be even greater, potentially the loss of the license.

Curtis said police were notified by residents of underage customers buying alcohol at the store. An undercover operation was put in place by Kankakee police and KAMEG officers.

“Anytime someone makes us aware of violations of city or state laws, we are going to investigate immediately,” Curtis said.

The owners’ request was recently approved by a 5-2 vote by the Kankakee Planning Board, but the permit must also be approved by the city council. The 4th Ward council representatives, Danita Grant Swanson and Lance Marzak, have previously stated they would not support the conditional use permit.

Curtis made it clear the application for the Jeffery site and the Maple Street operation had nothing to do with one another.