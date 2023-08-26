KLASEY: A log cabin schoolhouse

The 600 block of Stratford Drive East in Bourbonnais presents a look at both the past and the future of Bourbonnais. On the west side of the street, behind a tall chain-link fence, construction is under way for a new gathering space, the Bourbonnais Community Campus. On the east side of the street, two buildings dating back to the year 1837 stand on an approximately one-acre tract filled with trees, bushes and colorful flower beds.

That tract, the Adrien M. Richard Historic Preserve, surrounds two restored historical structures, the George R. Letourneau Home Museum, opened in 1986, and the Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse, opened in November 2022. Both buildings were constructed 186 years ago, originally on sites farther east alongside the pioneer and Native American trail that is now Main Street in Bourbonnais.

The Letourneau Home, which serves as a museum and the meeting place for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, was the first restoration project undertaken by the historical society. In mid-1986, it was moved to the Stratford Drive site from its original location about one-half mile to the east. An intensive, months-long renovation effort allowed the historic home to open for visitors in late fall.

The second restoration project — relocating and rebuilding the log schoolhouse — was a much longer and more complex undertaking. It would extend over a period of almost a dozen years, from 2011 until 2022, and cost more than $260,000.

A man named Solomon Yoder erected the 20-foot by 20-foot log building in 1837, at what is now 493 S. Main Street in Bourbonnais. The land where the log cabin school was built was owned by pioneer resident Thomas Durham, who settled in 1834 on land that is now the Perry Farm Park. From 1838 to 1848, the building served as a subscription school for children of families in the Bourbonnais Grove settlement.

In 1849, a young blacksmith named Joseph Lesage purchased the log cabin school building and converted it to a residence for his family. In succeeding years, several additions were built, and the log walls disappeared from view behind a layer of clapboards.

Over a span of more than 160 years, only four families lived in the building at 493 S. Main Street. The final residents, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph “Red” Marcotte, resided there for 40 years before selling the property in 2010 to the village of Bourbonnais for commercial development.

Village officials were well aware of the log schoolhouse hidden within the building, according to local historian Ken Ponton in his recent book, “Let’s Restore It.”

He wrote, “Mayor Paul Schore … clearly saw the historical significance of the log building …. As the building surrounding the school was carefully removed, the log cabin again stood strong in the sunshine …. Schore had instructed that the log structure be dismantled, log by log, tagged for later identification, and placed in storage. This was undertaken and completed in 2011. By doing so, future restoration would be made easier.”

Ponton observed that retired Kankakee Community College history professor Dr. James Paul (currently President of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society) “set a goal for himself personally as well as for the community … to restore the log school. With leadership and exciting energy, Jim planned ways to raise funds, and equally important, get the community involved.”

Paul, Schore, Ponton and eight other interested members of the community formed a committee to bring the schoolhouse project to fruition. The committee planned a variety of fundraising events (such as the annual Fleur-de-Lis dinner celebration, which began in 2017), solicited contributions from individuals and groups (including a $16,000 grant from the Chicago Chapter of the French Heritage Society), and worked closely with the village of Bourbonnais to find a contractor that could transform a pile of antique logs into a recreated 1837 schoolhouse.

The committee located a local builder, PSI Construction, which contracted with the village of Bourbonnais to carry out the reconstruction project. Ground was broken on Nov. 2, 2021, and PSI completed the footings and foundation for the cabin before winter weather set in.

“We scheduled the restoration of the log school for spring 2022,” recalled Ponton.

That completion proved to be optimistic, however, due to unexpected delays in obtaining additional logs to complete the building’s walls. (When the cabin was dismantled at its original site and moved to storage in 2011, it was estimated that only about 60 percent of the original logs were in usable condition.)

PSI began moving the original logs from storage to the Stratford Drive site on May 4, 2022. A snag developed in mid-May when the supplier of the needed additional logs announced a price increase of $7,000. Ponton wrote that Schore informed the committee “the village had built additional funds into the log cabin schoolhouse budget and would cover this cost.” Unfortunately, the log supplier had meanwhile sold the logs to another buyer.

Another log supplier was found, but several delivery dates slipped past without the truckload of logs appearing in Bourbonnais. When Ponton arrived at the construction site on the morning of Sept. 6, he found “a truck pulling a long trailer loaded with beautiful logs sat in the roadway nearby. But wait! The logs were all round.”

To match the existing logs, the new ones had to be sawn flat on two sides so they could be stacked one above the other to form the cabin walls. After conferring with a representative of the construction company, the truck driver hauled the load of logs away. Two days later, recalled Ponton, “the logs were back, all cut to the correct configuration.”

By Oct. 21, the log walls were erected, windows installed and the roof covered with wood shake shingles. Two exterior tasks remained: staining the original and added logs to give the walls a uniform appearance, and “chinking” the seams between the logs with a caulking-type material to make the building weather-tight.

To give the interior of the log cabin schoolhouse an authentic 1830s look, Ponton and other BGHS volunteers had constructed long student tables and benches using wood from large doors salvaged from an old barn. Period items donated by members of the community were used, as well.

On Nov. 15, 2022, about 150 people braved chilly temperatures and snow flurries to attend the formal opening of the schoolhouse. Remarks from Schore, Paul and other officials and special guests were followed by a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and building tours. The event was summed up by Ken Ponton, who wrote, “The log school had come back to life.”

Thomas Durham, the pioneer resident upon whose land the log schoolhouse was built in 1837, was a brick mason by trade. In that same year of 1837, Durham constructed the first brick house in what is now Kankakee County. Where was that house, and for whom was it built?

Answer: The brick house was located approximately where the Burke Administration Building of Olivet Nazarene University now stands. It was built for Noel LeVasseur, the fur trader and pioneer settler who was responsible for attracting many French-Canadian immigrants to Bourbonnais Grove.