Health department, coroner hosting program for International Overdose Awareness Day

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the 6 p.m. International Overdose Awareness Day program at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, 700 W. North St., Bradley.

The evening, organized by the Kankakee County Health Department, will include storytelling, resources and community. Speakers include Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner and peer support specialist Frankie Ward.

Narcan training and kits to reverse opioid overdose will be available. A trailer for “Hidden in Plain Site” will be available after the program with examples of how people conceal their drug use. Community organizations will be available for assistance.

It is asked that attendees show support by wearing purple.