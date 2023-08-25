Mac grad dies in boating mishap in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The body of Graham McGrath, a Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, was recovered Thursday from a lake at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The 19-year-old McGrath fell overboard off a wake boat Wednesday evening. He was one of 13 people onboard, according to news reports.

McGrath, the son of Tim and Stephanie McGrath, of Bourbonnais, was a student at the university. He was a 2021 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

“He was a great kid,” said Terry Granger, president of Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools and the principal of the high school.

“Graham had a strong work ethic. I recommended him to my brother-in-law, who runs a commercial business.

“He worked hard. He would work two or three jobs. He wanted to be a construction manager,” Granger said.

Graham fell off the boat Wednesday in Lake Como, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a press conference Wednesday.

During a Thursday press conference, Marceno said McGrath’s body had no signs of trauma and was found around 10:20 a.m. (CDT) Thursday at the west end of Lake Como. The lake is shared by FGCU and the Miromar Lakes development, WGCU reported on its website.

Marceno said McGrath was the only student on the boat. The sheriff’s office is leading the death investigation.

Foul play has not been ruled out, Marceno said, adding that detectives are interviewing the other 13 people from the boat.

Florida Gulf Coast President Aysegul Timur said in a statement on the university’s social media:

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of Graham McGrath, the FGCU student who tragically went missing yesterday afternoon while on a private boat on the shared lake between the university and Miromar Lakes. The entire FGCU community is devastated by the loss of Graham. Our hearts and deepest sympathy go out to Graham’s family, the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, his friends and all members of our Eagle community as we cope with this unfortunate tragedy.”

McGrath was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Florida Gulf Coast University.

They posted to Instagram:

“Regret to inform you the passing of our Brother Graham McGrath. Graham was loved by all of our Fraternity, along with his friends and family. Graham had a kind soul as his smile was able to be seen by all. His ambitious character and his gravitating personality was able to show what it means to be a true PIKE. During this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers, as well as privacy as we lay him to rest. Thank you.

We Love you Graham,

Pi Kappa Alpha

August 31st 2003- August 24th 2023.”