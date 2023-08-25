4 injured in 2-vehicle crash in downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A two-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Schuyler Avenue and Court Street sent four children to Kankakee hospitals.

One of the four children, an 8-year-old child, sustained serious injuries, according to Kankakee Police in a news release.

The other three children were treated for moderate injuries.

At 6:41 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Court Street and Schuyler Avenue in reference to a traffic crash with injuries.

According to the release, a GMC Sierra was westbound in the area of East Court Street and failed to stop at the red traffic light signal and crashed into the passenger side of a Ford Edge at the intersection. The crash caused severe damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, Stanley Turner, 41, of Kankakee, and a passenger had exited the vehicle when police arrived, the report said.

A 37-year-old woman from Kankakee was the driver of the Ford Edge.

One of the children sitting in the right front passenger seat could not get out of the Ford Edge.

The 8-year-old was found unresponsive outside the vehicle. An officer rendered aid until the Kankakee Fire Department arrived.

A check of records found Turner had a revoked license. He was arrested, the release said.

Turner consented to a portable breathalyzer test. The PBT showed no alcohol-related impairment, police said in the release.

Police issued Turner tickets for driving while license revoked, disregard traffic control and failure to reduce speed.