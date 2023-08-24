Remembering Jackie Robinson of Carlo's Restaurant

KANKAKEE — Bill Netherton has been a neighbor to west Kankakee’s Carlo’s Restaurant for 32 years.

The owner of Netherton Body Shop said he first walked into the West Station Street diner about two days after opening his own business.

That was 1991.

Netherton met Jackie Robinson, the Carlo’s co-owner, that first visit. He would visit with his business neighbor so many times over the course of the next 32 years that he couldn’t even make a guess as to how often that would have been.

Jackie Robinson died Aug. 5, following an extended illness. She was 69.

“She had such a beautiful smile. She was such a warm-hearted person,” Netherton, of Bourbonnais, said this week. “She always had a second for you whether she was waiting on your table or not.”

For a diner at the restaurant, Netherton paid Jackie the ultimate compliment.

“She always made you feel like you where at home,” he said. “I don’t know if I ever saw her have a bad day. Jackie was a phenomenal person.”

Netherton said he often ate five, six or seven meals a week at the restaurant. He noted breakfast was his favorite.

Jackie and her husband, Jerry, owned and operated the approximate 75-seat diner from February 1991 until July 2015. They turned the diner’s operation over to their son, Jerrimy.

Jerrimy, 45, is at the restaurant every day of the week, except Monday.

Jerry and Jackie took over the site from Jack and Carmela Dornburg. Jack and Carmela were Jackie’s parents.

“I grew up at these places,” Jerrimy explained.

The family had also operated a Carlo’s Restaurant along North Fifth Avenue for many years.

In fact, Jerrimy noted, it was at the North Fifth location were his parents met. Jerry worked at the restaurant’s kitchen as a teenager.

Jerrimy was overwhelmed by the number of former Carlo’s employees who paid their respects to his mom at the recent wake service.

“I couldn’t even guess how many people told me ‘Jackie was the first boss I ever had.’ For them to come and share that told us she left a lasting memory with so many people,” he said.

When she and Jerry operated the restaurant, it was open seven days a week and served breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. The only exception was Sunday, when the diner closed after lunch.

The restaurant is now open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Jackie, a 1972 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, waited tables. She worked the kitchen. She was a greeter. Basically, her daughter, Jessica Robinson-Hennessy said, Jackie did whatever needed to be done.

Following retirement, she could be often found in the restaurant. She worked a couple days a week for a few years after retirement, but then slid into the role of being a customer.

“She loved to hang out here,” Jerrimy said, adding she would often meet friends there for lunch. “I miss her having lunch with her friends or with dad here.”

“Even though she was not here, she was still the face of Carlo’s,” Jerrimy said.

Limestone’s Jim Hubly, owner of Hubly’s Towing & Repair, 2240 W. Station St., began eating at the neighboring diner when he was about 13.

Now age 53, Hubly still consumes many meals at Carlo’s.

“She was the waitress, but she felt like family. She was always smiling and laughing and serving good food,” he said. “The way they operated they made it feel more important than just food.”

Like so many others, the diner felt like home.

He said Jackie nicknamed his eldest son “Little Blue Eyes.” He loved it.

“She was wonderful to everyone,” he said. “Carlo’s was a lifestyle for her.”

Hubly always felt Jackie would have come to work even if there was no money to be made. Her joy for those who dined there was unmistakable.

Daughter Jessica, a 17-year operation’s supervisor at KANCOM, knew the restaurant business wasn’t part of her future. She simply acknowledged that wasn’t part of her skillset.

Her mother, however, seemed to be born for this role.

“People were just drawn to her,” she said. “She wasn’t happy if she wasn’t around people.”

Jerry confessed that the restaurant was a job to him. He didn’t have the flair Jackie possessed.

“It was almost like this was a hobby to her,” he said. “She was so personable. She truly was that person who cared about people. She loved the job.”