Registration opens Sept. 5 for 10th annual scarecrow contest

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park District will kick off the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival on Sept. 23 at Perry Farm Park.

Sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary, the Scarecrow Contest and Festival will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.

Scarecrow enthusiasts are invited to register for the contest starting Sept. 5. A $30 registration fee includes the scarecrow frame, providing participants with a sturdy foundation to bring their imaginative visions to life. Registration will be held in person at the Perry Farm House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contest categories include Business, Non-Profit (School, Youth), and Individual/Family, each offering cash prizes for the winners. Scarecrows can be placed in their spots on Sept. 21 and 22.

The Scarecrow Contest and Festival will offer an array of activities for all ages. More than 100 scarecrows will grace the fence posts of Perry Farm Park. Children can enjoy barrel rides, face painting and the chance to craft their own scarecrow creation.

Voting for the People’s Choice award will take place during the Scarecrow Festival. Each vote costs $1, with all proceeds going to the Ascension Saint Mary Breast Foundation.

In partnership with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, the Fall Art Stroll returns to Perry Farm Park on the same day. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can explore a curated showcase of homemade fine arts, offering a diverse range of creative expression.

As part of the Fall Art Stroll, visitors will also enjoy a kids zone, food trucks and live entertainment, adding to the fall festivities for all.

“The 10th Annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival is more than an event; it’s an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the beauty of autumn, artistic ingenuity and the spirit of togetherness,” said BTPD Executive Director Edward Piatt in a news release. “Save the date and join us for the celebration of fall.”

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.btpd.org/events" target="_blank">btpd.org/events</a> or call 815-933-9905.