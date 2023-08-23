St. Anne's 46-year football absence officially ends

Due to all the work that was required of him on the family farm as a teenager, James Witvoet Jr.’s father, Jim Sr., only allowed his son to play high school football at St. Anne for his senior season.

The Cardinals went 1-8 that fall, one Witvoet remembers as a wet and sloppy season that featured many more muddy fields than clean.

He also remembers it as some of the most fun he had, playing with his friends for coach Robert Banks, building the bonds and learning the discipline and work ethic he’s taken with him since.

Witvoet and his teammates also knew that fall of 1977 would likely be the final year for football at St. Anne Community High School, which would end up becoming the case by next school year.

“We all kind of knew it was gonna be it, to be honest,” Witvoet said. “We knew it was almost to the end because we didn’t have great numbers, and everyone who played went two ways, which was fine with me.

“I still see the younger guys from time to time … they always talk about it,” he continued. “For a lot of the guys it was an important part of their high school experience.”

Co-ops came and went, most recently with Watseka, but since that muddy fall of 1977, the St. Anne Cardinals haven’t hosted a high school football game.

But that will change Saturday, when the Cardinals host Bushnell-Prairie City at 2 p.m. for the school’s first-ever Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.

The game will come a little more than a year after the school board voted to bring football back at the 8-Man level, which came with the $5.3 million Russell Cotton Athletic Complex that is having its finishing touches put on it this week, with former Bishop McNamara linebacker and coach Alan Rood leading the team as head coach.

“It’s been a fun process this whole year,” Rood said. “We had a year to build it, order everything and create this facility that is completely beautiful.

“These kids and the time they put in, all in all they’re just excited for this new atmosphere and the culture of bringing football back to St. Anne for the first time since 1977.”

<strong>PUTTING TOGETHER A PROGRAM</strong>

Rood, a 1999 Bishop McNamara graduate, is no stranger to creating a football program.

It is something he did in 2016 at Von Steuben in Chicago, a Panthers program he coached to an 11-7 record over two seasons before he returned to his alma mater in 2018, the same year in which the Panthers qualified for the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs in their first year of postseason eligibility.

But Von Steuben and St. Anne are different, and so are the challenges in bringing football to each school.

With the Panthers, Rood had just four months to prepare for the first season, as opposed to the 14 months he will have had with the Cardinals, a school that couldn’t be in much more of a rural setting and had the land available for a facility, much better than the three-block walk Rood and his Von Steuben team would have to make to North Park University.

Of course there are the differences in 8-Man and 11-Man football. Rood does have seven players that have experience playing junior football, but most of them were relented to play on the offensive line due to their size and will now find themselves at skill positions, like quarterback Grant Pomaranski and running back Brandon Schoth.

But at the end of the day, despite all the differences, it’s all the same for Rood.

“Two different birds, but the same thing of creating that culture and how you want to create that culture,” Rood said. “We want hustle, communication, energy and effort, and that makes fun … the bond created from day one until now, you can see it, and that’s the cool thing about football.”

He’ll do that with a coaching staff full of experience, as every member of the nine-man assistant coaching staff has experience coaching high school football or teaching at St. Anne.

“We have a lot of experience but we’re not old,” Rood said. “We have a lot of energy out there and the kids love that.”

<strong>A NEW GENERATION OF CARDINAL FOOTBALL</strong>

Jordi Arvizo had never played an organized sport before the Cardinals went forward with their football addition last summer.

After a spring as a thrower on the track and field team, where Arvizo learned commitment and how to push himself past his comfort levels in preparation for football, he’s now looking to serve as a vital interior piece for the Cardinals this fall.

Like Witvoet more than 40 years ago, Arvizo knows how long-lasting the memories he and his friends can create this year.

“I already liked the sport, but the fact is this is the first year we’re getting it back,” Arvizo said. “Especially for my senior year, it would be nice to play with my buddies for at least one year and leave off on a good note.”

Schoth, who figures to be a focal point both offensively as a running back and defensively as a linebacker, was fresh off of his eighth-grade graduation when the school unveiled their official football plan, one of the reasons he said he’s now a Cardinal.

As he heard whispers of what could be prior to the official announcement, he began to get excited, and when he found out a seasoned, successful coach like Rood was coming on board, too, he knew there was the potential for something special.

“I couldn’t wait and when I found out coach Rood was coming to St. Anne, I knew I was going to have a fun time playing football,” Schoth said. “It’s one of my favorite sports and I’m really excited.”

<strong>THE END OF THE BEGINNING</strong>

This week marks both the end of St. Anne’s preparation to bring football back and the actual start of it being back, a time of transition from preparing to acting. For athletic director Ben O’Brien, that has meant plenty of long days.

“It’s been fun and the stress and chaos of this week, trying to host our first home game in over 40 years, you’re learning on the fly,” O’Brien said. “But at some point you just chuckle and embrace the stress.”

And for O’Brien and the rest of the St. Anne community, that stress is all worth it when they see students roaming the hallways at school while proudly wearing their jerseys and show off their school pride.

“That’s the culture we were after and it’s a never-ending process, a strive for perfection you can never reach,” O’Brien said. “But that in a nutshell is what we were going for, to create something for the kids to be a part of and grow into as young adults.”

The players have displayed their pride around town, and so has the community, as the school had to open their online team shop up a second time so fans could get their gear to wear to the games.

Witvoet will be one of those attendees on Saturday and joked that he should still have three years of eligibility left should his services be needed.

And just like Witvoet and his 1977 teammates have been remembered for the past 46 years as the last St. Anne football team, current Cardinals junior wide receiver and defensive back Jaqorri Wyatt knows that no matter what happens from here, this year’s team will always be remembered, too.

“It feels great,” Wyatt said. “Even if we ever stop talking, we’re always connected because of this.

“We’re always bonded together because of this experience, and that’s awesome.”

Look inside for this year's 32-page Daily Journal Football Preview. In addition to previews, rosters and schedules for 15 area teams, this year's preview also features cover stories on the "Building Blocks" at Kankakee and Bishop McNamara, as well as the "Football Family" at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

