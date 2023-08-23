Kankakee fire promotes 2 as Voss takes captain and Wichtner lieutenant

KANKAKEE — Two Kankakee Fire Department officers have been promoted within the 50-member department.

Both men received their new pins from their brothers, who are also employees of the city.

Chris Voss, a 22-year member of the department, has been promoted to the rank of captain, and firefighter Jeremy Wichtner, a seven-year member, has been elevated to lieutenant.

Voss, 48, of Kankakee, will serve as one of five captains on the force. He is filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Rich Skeldon.

A 1992 graduate of Herscher High School, Voss will serve as C-Shift commander. A shift has between 11-14 firefighters and operates three fire engines and two ambulances.

“I’m excited. I’m ready for the challenge,” Voss said prior to being introduced to the Kankakee City Council by Chief Bryan LaRoche. “I’m excited to be part of the leadership team.”

Voss received his captain pin from his brother, Jeff, who is a Kankakee police officer.

Wichtner received his lieutenant’s pin from his brother, Josh, who is also a member of the fire department.

A 2007 graduate of Crescent City High School, Wichtner and his family remain residents of Crescent City.

He is one of 10 lieutenants on the department.

“I’m pretty excited and nervous about the challenges which lie ahead,” Wichtner said. “It’s going to be a fun journey.”