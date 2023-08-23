Expert witness will meet with Harris to discuss medical records

KANKAKEE — An expert witness will be interviewing Xandria Harris in the near future.

Harris’ attorneys — Cierra Norris and Gloria Smith — said Tuesday during Harris’ court date the expert has read through Harris’ medical records and now needs to meet with Harris.

Harris, 27, of Bradley, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers at the Comfort Inn hotel property in late December 2021.

The expert witness was hired to determine if Harris was under duress at the time of the shooting because of alleged domestic abuse situations between herself and Darius Sullivan, her boyfriend, who also has been charged with these crimes.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott explained they will need to contact Chief of Corrections Chad Kolitwenzew to schedule the visit at Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Norris filed a motion in December 2022 asking the court to allow the use of an affirmative defense.

An affirmative defense is when the defendant introduces evidence that negates criminal liability or civil liability, even if it is proven the defendant committed the alleged acts, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

The affirmative defense must be found credible to be successful, and the party that raises it has the burden of proof on establishing it.

Examples of affirmative defenses include self-defense, entrapment, insanity and necessity.

Bradshaw-Elliott agreed for Norris to issue subpoenas to Kankakee County law agencies for reports of domestic violence they investigated between Harris and Sullivan.

Norris said she was able to get reports via Freedom Of Information Act requests, but some were redacted.

The subpoenas allow Norris to get unredacted reports.

“This is pertinent to the case,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Harris’ next court date is Oct. 3.

Harris and Sullivan, 27, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.