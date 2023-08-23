Downtown projects set to begin, including business incubator and apartments

KANKAKEE — A pair of downtown Kankakee projects were officially green lit as the development agreements between the city and the Milwaukee, Wis.-based company were approved.

More than two years in the making, the agreement with J. Jeffers & Co., of Milwaukee, will allow the company to begin the $6-million redevelopment of the former Midland States Bank, 310 S. Schuyler Ave.

The former bank will be a business incubator known as Co.LAB, and Jeffers already has a tenant committed to take all the space on the building’s first floor. The tenant is an independent clothing manufacturing company, Pleneri.com.

The 92-unit, market-rate, five-story apartment building will be immediately east. The apartment will be constructed on the land which is currently a parking lot.

The apartment construction cost is projected to be $25 million.

Tyler Parbs, J. Jeffers’ vice president of investment, said some basic site work will likely begin this year on the apartment, but the construction will begin in spring 2024.

He said the yet-named apartment is anticipated to take 14 months to construct, and the goal is to be ready for occupants by summer 2025.

Parbs said the construction contractors are ready to start work. He said the last major hurdle was the reworking of the Tax Increment Financing district agreement as well as other finances.

Regarding apartment rents, the cost will range between $1,200 to $1,600.

The one-bedroom units will range in size from 615 to 795 square feet. Two-bedroom units will be 1,035 square feet. Total occupancy is to range between 125 to 150.

Financial commitments ratified by the Kankakee City Council included the forgiveness of a $1-million loan made to Jeffers 18 months ago. The loan will not be officially forgiven until the project gains its Certificate of Occupancy by the city.

The council also agreed to a restructuring of a tax-sharing agreement to a 90%-10% split versus the previously agreed upon 75%-25% split.

The bank property currently pays about a total of $18,000 on property taxes in total to all taxing bodies.

Mayor Chris Curtis said property tax revenue will likely rise to between $550,000 to $650,000 annually, based on the new construction. If those figures hold true, local taxing bodies will split some $50,000 to $60,000 even though they are only collecting 10%.

The tax revenue will rise because the property development will be so much more than what is there currently, Curtis said.

The agreement also reduced the city’s exposure on Co.LAB in case Jeffers is not as successful in leasing space as anticipated.

Based on the new agreement, the city will aid Jeffers with building rent if the development does not achieve annual rents of $300,000. The previous agreement stated the city would begin assisting if it did not reach $450,000 annually in rents.

The city is also making a $3-million loan to Jeffers through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

Curtis also made it clear to everyone, this agreement is with Jeffers. If the company sells or walks away from the project, the deal is completed, meaning it would not go to whomever would take over the development.

Asked for his reaction to the agreement following the council meeting, Curtis simply said “excited.”

He then added.

“Very excited. I have a much greater comfort level with the new agreement,” Curtis said. “This project will change the downtown landscape.”

He said there were moments he simply was unsure this project would ever come to fruition.

Jeffers also remains committed to redevelopment of the Pope Brace property, 197 S. West Ave. Parbs said the Pope Brace project, also a residential development, is on the back burner as the downtown project begins.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis not only has helped secure a downtown project these past several days, but he also had some success on the golf course.

Curtis scored a hole-in-one of the 130-yard, 14th hole at the Oaks Springs Golf Course in St. Anne.

On Wednesday, Curtis used his 8-iron to ace the hole. Curtis was part of a foursome playing the course.

He wanted everyone to know he was playing a round of golf after his work day.

"I was playing a poor round," he said. "I knew it was good when I hit it, but it's all luck. We watched it role in."

Formerly an avid golfer, Curtis said time commitments only allow him to get onto the course about once a week.

He said this was his third hole-in-one in his golfing career.