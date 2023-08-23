Banquet facilities ordinance gets first reading by Bourbonnais trustees

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance allowing banquet facilities with catering staff to be located in two of the village of Bourbonnais’ seven residential zoning districts during Monday’s board meeting.

Such facilities are allowed in the village’s two commercial business zoning classifications.

“We have been approached about banquet facilities,” village administrator Mike Van Mill said after the meeting. “One of the places we are looking at is kind of unique. It’s in one of our residential planned areas. We think it fits. The only thing we had to do was make sure we write an ordinance that doesn’t jeopardize the residential character of the area but allow a use like this to go into the community.

“We have a lot of property that is zoned residential in the ag district on Career Center Road. In the future there are opportunities for farm-to-table and other opportunities will allow with this kind of ordinance we can go out and maybe recruit those types of businesses as well.

“It’s an experience people like to do and we want to be able to provide for that.”

The amended ordinance explains timing, parking, waste facilities, level of noise and hours of operation.

This would be the criteria for a special use permit in areas zoned Residential 1 [one-family residence] and Residential 7 [single-family estate residence], assistant administrator Laurie Cyr explained to the committee.

The amended ordinance said banquet facilities with catering staff may be allowed on properties of five acres or greater in the Residential 1 and Residential 7 districts subject to the approval of a special use permit.

Implementing the regulations and standards within this section will ensure that wedding/event facilities in the R-1 and R-7 districts will be conducted in an orderly manner that will not result in an impact or negative change to the residential character of the surrounding community.

<strong>BOUNDARY AGREEMENT</strong>

Trustees passed an ordinance that signs a new 20-year boundary agreement with the village of Manteno.

The current 20-year agreement expired earlier this year.

Both sides met earlier this year and worked out the new agreement.

“It was a very good, positive experience that we went through to get it done,” Van Mill said after the meeting.

The two municipalities agreed on revenue-sharing on portions of property near the Bourbonnais Parkway.

The boundary runs east and west, about three-quarters of a mile south of West 7000N Road, starting at the Kankakee-Will County line.

It then heads north for a mile on U.S. Route 45-52 before turning east on 8000N Road for two miles. The boundary then runs south on 1000E Road for two miles before turning east onto 6000N Road.

The proposed agreement makes minor changes to the boundary line.

<strong>PARKING FINES RISE</strong>

If you get a parking ticket in Bourbonnais, the fee will be higher.

Trustees adopted an ordinance increasing the fine from $25 to $50.

The $25 fine had been in place since 2002, according to village officials.

Parking fines for Bradley, Kankakee and Manteno are each $50, village officials said at a recent committee meeting.

The fees for for-profit solicitors increased from $50 to $150.

The application for the license still will cost $50, but trustees added a $100 issuance fee.