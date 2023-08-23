Shaw Local

2023 Football Preview live online, will be available in Saturday's paper

By Daily Journal update

The Daily Journal's 2023 Football Preview is live online today ahead of the season's first games.

The 32-page section features previews, rosters and schedules for 15 area football teams, as well as this year's cover stories on the new coaches and blue-chip prospects leading new eras at McNamara and Kankakee and the second generation of Kohls teaming up at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

<a href="https://online.fliphtml5.com/mbznz/cunl/#p=1" target="_blank">Click here</a> to view it today, or grab a copy in this Saturday's print edition.

For full coverage throughout the season, head to <a class="x1fey0fg xmper1u x1edh9d7" href="daily-journal.com/sports">daily-journal.com/sports</a>.