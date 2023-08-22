South Bank Neighborhood Clean-Up Day set for Saturday

KANKAKEE — From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday will be the South Bank Neighborhood Cleanup Day. This includes areas of Jeffery, Walnut, VanMeter, Hawkins, Charles, Water and Washington streets and Schuyler Avenue.

Meet at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee, at 9 a.m. before heading out to pick up trash.

Bring gloves, bags will be supplied. When the project is done, head back to Knack for a free beer (available to participants 21 and over).

The event is organized by 2nd Ward Alderman Dave Baron and resident Nate Ulrich.