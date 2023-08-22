Sons finish Riverside sculpture after creator, father dies prior to completion

Most patients who step inside Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center go in with the determination to fix what ails them.

This determination inspired the new sculpture, The Riverside Running Man, which now stands outside of the facility.

Another layer of determination developed during the creation of this project after local fabricator Patrick Kennedy — who was building the sculpture out of rebar with artistic inspiration from Jacqueline Sylvie — passed away prior to completion. Determined to finish Dad’s vision, Kennedy’s four sons stepped up to complete the sculpture.

“The Running Man statue symbolizes the family-oriented business we are,” said son Pat Gorman, referring to his father’s company, K&S Welding. “Dad starting the statue and all of his sons having a hand in completing it after his loss speaks on the values and abilities Dad taught us.”

Pat works part time at K&S and brother, Kyle Kennedy, works there full time. Brothers Nathan and Samual Kennedy helped with completing the project.

Of why it was important to finish what dad started, Kyle said: “Because my father started it and also it shows that we finish what we start no matter how difficult it may be.”

Kyle said he appreciated the patience and understanding of Riverside’s staff while the family completed the project.

Kennedy began the project in November 2021 and passed away Feb. 28, 2022.

“After 30 years of seeing the service Dad provided for the community, the statue is also a transition piece from him to us, as we continue on his vision of a family business,” Pat said.

PROJECT COMPLETED

The sons worked on completing the sculpture on and off for almost a year.

June 1 marked the two-year anniversary of the Orthopedic and Spine Center. The celebration served as a time to dedicate and honor the work of Riverside employees and the work and determination of Kennedy and his sons.

The nearly 11-foot sculpture “symbolizes health, support, resilience and the indomitable human spirit for patients when they arrive at the facility,” Riverside said in a statement.

A plaque in gratitude and honor of Kennedy was unveiled during the official dedication of the piece.

“It was a tremendous sense of pride and honor,” Kyle said of seeing the sculpture in front of the building.