Grundy County officials investigate fatal crash

MORRIS — A 56-year-old Minooka man died Saturday in a crash in Grundy County.

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Grundy County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the crash, according to a news release from Callahan.

The crash occurred at the intersection of O’Brien Road and Minooka Road. Preliminary investigation indicates Lucien Pideu Ngalamou had stopped at a stop sign for the southbound traffic of O’Brien Road, the release said.

He then proceeded to turn east onto Minooka Road when his vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle.

More details of the crash will be made available after it is reconstructed by the Grundy Sheriff’s Department.

Ngalamou was a professor at Lewis University in Romeoville and was coming home from church in Yorkville on Saturday evening. He was transported to the Morris emergency room where he died shortly before midnight.

The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.