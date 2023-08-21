Fatal crash investigated by Iroquois County sheriff's police

MILFORD — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Iroquois County claimed the life of Tyler Fanning, of Milford.

The 24-year-old Fanning was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to police reports, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Fanning was traveling east on Iroquois County 1050 North Road near Iroquois County 2540 East Road when for unknown reasons Fanning’s vehicle left the roadway.

Fanning entered the south ditch and traveled for approximately 242 feet before striking a field entrance. Fanning’s vehicle became airborne and traveled approximately 41 feet before striking the ditch a second time causing the vehicle to roll, the police report said.

Fanning’s vehicle came to a rest on its side near a culvert.

Fanning was extricated from the vehicle by Milford Fire and Milford EMS. Riverside EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Fanning dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office.