Bourbonnais trustees discuss future maintenance of Municipal Center pond

BOURBONNAIS — During the Bourbonnais trustees’ finance committee meeting last week, the pond in front of the village’s Municipal Center was discussed.

A recent problem with algae led Public Works Superintendent Terry Memenga to talk about maintenance of the retention pond.

It has been 25 to 30 years since the pond was dredged, Memenga said.

The actual depth of the pond is 10 to 12 feet.

Since that last dredging, the sediment build-up has cut the depth to 6 to 7 feet, Memenga said.

Water drains into the pond from storm sewers between Career Center Road and William Latham Sr. Drive on Illinois Route 102, Memenga said.

“The lengthy dry spell earlier this summer led to the water in the pond becoming stagnant,” Memenga said.

Large amounts of algae floated to the pond’s surface, Memenga said.

“It was described as a eutrophic state,” Memenga said.

Eutrophic state is where waterbodies have a high level of biological productivity.

Algae took over approximately a third of the surface of the pond.

It was unsightly.

At the beginning of July, it became a point of discussion on social media, Memenga explained.

On July 31 and Aug. 1, public works vacuumed the algae.

A service company used by the village treated the pond twice in July, Memenga said.

Recently there was a minor reoccurrence.

“In the next two to three years, dredging should be done,” Memenga said.

“It is good to start the process because you have to figure out where the funding will come from in the budget,” Memenga said.

As the village’s Community Campus takes shape behind the Municipal Center, the village needs to also maintain the front of the building, Memenga said.

“The pond is a key feature of the village,” he said.

“It is a family-friendly feature. I enjoy seeing parents and their children fishing in the pond.”