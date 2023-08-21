Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse receives historic landmark nomination

During the Aug. 8 Kankakee County Board meeting, the board approved the historic landmark nomination for the Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler carried the motion with all board members voting in favor of the nomination. This makes the schoolhouse the second historic landmark located in Bourbonnais, with the first being the Letourneau Home and Museum.

Both the Letourneau Home and the schoolhouse are on East Stratford Drive in Bourbonnais.

Built with original wood from the 1800s and filled in with near-matching wood by PSI Construction, the schoolhouse is adorned with artifacts from when the structure originally was developed in 1837. From 1837 to 1848, the log structure operated as a school before becoming home to various French-Canadian families until 2010.

The schoolhouse was brought to its current location last year and was inaugurated in November.

An open house will be held from 4-5:15 p.m. on Oct. 17 to preface the annual Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner, held from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Kankakee Country Club. For more information on the event and to make a reservation, go to bourbonnaishistory.org. After making a reservation, email bourbonnais.grove@gmail.com with the names of all in the dinner party and preferred seating.

The dinner cost is $55 per person for Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society members and $65 for non-members.