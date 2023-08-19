Thank A Farmer: Senesac gets out of farming what he puts into it

Working on equipment is part of being a farmer.

Today’s farming machinery is larger and more complex than ever before. And, in a sense, there is no “off-season” for many farmers. If you are not planting or harvesting, you are likely repairing.

But for Grant Senesac, of East 6000 North Road, Manteno, that repair work is likely more pleasurable and professional than it is for many.

“It helps to be mechanically inclined,” he said, “when you are a farmer.”

Senesac farms 1,200 acres of corn and soybeans on his own and custom farms another 500 acres. In custom farming, he works someone else’s land. The owner makes the crop and treatment decisions. Senesac plants and harvests.

Senesac works out of a 10,000-square-foot metal building. The floor has a smooth concrete finish. The concrete is fortified by rebar and heated. Cleary Builders put up the structure in May 2020.

It has a huge, roomy feel. The farm equipment is new — and clean. Texaco, Gulf, Flying A and Phillips 66 signs, among many others, decorate the walls. If ever there was a great man cave, this is it.

Senesac not only repairs his own equipment here, he does some work for others, not really commercially in a sense. He takes up the tools for friends, and friends of friends, working on tractors and mowers. The way he sees it, farming is a profession where you help others.

He also uses the space to make furniture. He’s made a kitchen table.

Very selective, Senesac works for people who are “close to me.”

Senesac comes from a long line of farmers. His dad, Randy, retired in 2013 and Grant took over the farm from Randy and mom, Jenny. Grant’s grandfather and great grandfather were also farmers. Grant is a widower. His wife, Michele, passed away in 2020.

Grant grew up going to St. George schools. As a youngster, he was a member of the St. George Dragons 4-H Club. He graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in 2007, where he played on both the offensive and defensive lines for the football team.

“I enjoyed Mac a lot,” he said.

He went on to study at Wyotech, learning both welding and diesel mechanics, among other skills. Then he worked for Greg Lambert for 13 years as a welder and steel fabricator.

Now, Senesac sits on the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Board, representing Bourbonnais Township.

The farm bureau, he said, does a lot to represent farmers on county, state and national issues.

Until you become active, he explained, you don’t really know everything that they do. He describes himself as an advocate for the farm bureau, and benefits greatly from the knowledge gained from being a member, he said.

Farming, he said, humbles you. Like many professions, you get out of it what you out into it.

While he respects the older generation, he notes that the old ways might not always work now.

“You have to be open to change,” he said.

That means soil testing every year and making adjustments to get the best results.

Senesac thanks the agronomy team at Heritage FS in St. George for their good work and advice over the years.

“They make it easier for me,” he said. “They are right there for me.”

This year, Senesac said, the crop is looking pretty good, considering how dry it has been.

“We do need some more rain in August,” he said.

For relaxation, Senesac drives what is called a RZR, a sort of large-size, all-terrain vehicle, called a side-by-side. They have open-air cockpits surrounded by piping. He has two sharp-looking ones nestled in that great workshop.

He takes them out on weekends in West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Michigan. They readily climb up rocks and run through mud, sand and water. Senesac also does a little bit of fishing, enjoys nature and stays in cabins on vacations.