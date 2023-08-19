Looking at the future of farming; the latest implement? Drone

IRWIN — The future of agriculture will require equipment that might be a little more George Jetson than John Deere.

This new equipment will not be measured in horsepower, fuel consumption nor hours on a tractor seat.

Instead of looking to the soil and the tire tracks left behind by John Deere, International Harvester or New Holland tractors and implements, eyes will need to be raised skyward to watch farming in action.

That’s correct. Skyward.

The latest farm tool floats above the black dirt. The implement hovers above the corn tassel.

It’s a remote-controlled drone.

Technology met the farm many years ago. There are self-driven tractors. There are numerous computerized systems which deliver precise information to the farmer in terms of the seed being laid into the soil and the number of fertilizers or herbicides being applied.

Combines provide farmers with on-the-spot bushels per acre as it eats through fields of corn, soybean or wheat.

But drones?

For John Adams, an 89-year-old Chebanse-based farmer, the demonstration coordinated on a recent cloud-covered morning in Irwin was something to behold.

Being a lifelong farmer there is no way for Adams to even begin noting all the advances he has absorbed during a lifetime on the farm.

“I couldn’t have imagined this even five years ago,” Adams said as the drone being operated by Kyle Albertson, of Fowler, Ind.-based <a href="https://www.albertsondroneservice.com" target="_blank">Albertson Drone Services</a>, returned to the earth to be filled with another supply of cereal rye crop-cover seeding mixture.

Adams, who has farmed since 1956, simply shook his head and smiled as Albertson, through the use of a remote-control pad — which had more of the look of a gaming system than a farm implement — took the drone skyward once again.

The drone soon was spreading the rye seed mixture above the towering green corn stalks.

To top it off, the drone was spreading the seed mixture less than 15 minutes after the skies had opened and dropped a significant rainfall on the field. It would not have been possible for a wheel-based implement to have been in the field on this day.

<strong>FARMING’S NEW AGE</strong>

Coordinated by Matt Raymond, conservation coordinator with the <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyswcd.org" target="_blank">Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District</a>, the event was promoted as the Future of Farming.

“It’s the new age of farming. It’s the up-and-coming,” he said.

The drone can broadcast seed and spray pesticide, insecticide, herbicide, fungicide and likely any other -cide that can be imagined.

“Because there is no tractor, there is no soil compaction. The fewer times a tractor needs to go into a field, the less compaction there is,” Raymond said. “And on a day like today it takes the ‘field fit’ expression out of the equation.”

Small airplanes have applied a variety of chemicals on farmland for many years. However, airplanes do have limitations. A plane has great difficulty working in a tight space and its application is less precise.

The drone is simply the latest advancement.

There is a cost, of course. The 2.5-gallon-capacity drone costs about $20,000, Albertson said. It can hold about 25 pounds of seed. About 10 acres can be spread with seed per hour.

“They are not cheap,” he said.

Equipment on the farm rarely is.

He said there are larger models with a tank capacity of 12 gallons. A 12-gallon tank can cover about 200 acres.

A service such as Albertson can fly the drone and apply to the ground what is in the tank. Believe it or not, he said, a farmer can learn how to fly and use a drone in a personal training session.

“In three days, a farmer can be pretty confident,” he said.

What excites Raymond is the equipment’s ability to apply cover crops. Raymond pushes the importance of cover crops as they help build soil quality and also work to hold back soil erosion.

<strong>COVER CROP GROWTH</strong>

Currently, less than 10% of Kankakee County farmland has cover crops. Raymond would be overjoyed if the percentage could climb to 20%. He would do backflips if it could rise to 30%.

“There is a learning curve,” he said. “And it’s new. It takes time to get farmers to accept this. I can see this.”

Laura Lant, an agronomist with the <a href="https://www.midwestgrass.com" target="_blank">Midwest Grass & Forage</a>, of Macomb, crosses her fingers that advances such as the drone can bring more cover crops to areas such as Kankakee County.

“The greatest issue is manpower,” she said. “There are only so many hours in a day. This is a great tool to cover acres with less manpower. Anything that can help alleviate labor. This [drone] has a lot of potential.”

Like Lant, Raymond crossed his fingers as well.

“If people don’t know this is an option, then it won’t grow,” he said. “I look for any incentive to get farmers to try this.”

The drone again returned. The demonstration had concluded. Adams was impressed.

“It’s neat,” he said. “I’ll let someone else run the remote control.”