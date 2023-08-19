KLASEY: A home for Bourbonnais history

As you approach the building at 698 Stratford Drive East in Bourbonnais along its flower-lined walkway, you are moving back in time. When you set foot on the small front porch of the white-painted Greek-Revival-style house, you suddenly find yourself transported back to the year 1837. You are about to enter the George R. Letourneau Home Museum, the oldest surviving house in Kankakee County.

Today, that building is home to the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and is open as a museum of Bourbonnais history. When it was built by an unidentified pioneer 186 years ago, the house was located approximately one-half mile to the east (at what is now 261 N. Main Street). It was an unusual construction for the time; instead of logs, it was built of lumber sawn from trees in the surrounding grove. The house was alongside a pioneer trail that is now Illinois Route 102/North Main Street.

On Aug. 12, 1852, a French-Canadian farmer and businessman named George R. Letourneau purchased the house, which he referred to as a “pioneer structure.” For the next three decades, it would be home to the growing Letourneau family. Dr. James Paul, in his book “Four Walking Tours of Historic Bourbonnais, Illinois,” noted that “To accommodate their family of eleven children and one grandson, George and Elodie Letourneau remodeled the two-story house in Greek Revival style in the 1860s.”

Further details on the history of the house are supplied by local historian Ken Ponton in his recently published book, “Let’s Restore It.”

“There were three bedrooms upstairs and two on the main floor,” Ponton wrote. “The home went through at least two additions on the back portion of the house in later years. One addition above the kitchen, with a stairway leading into the first level, was possibly for a hired hand or house maid.”

For approximately a century, the house went through a series of owners; by late 1985, however, the building was vacant, in a state of disrepair and facing demolition.

“A local developer, David Reedy, purchased the home with plans for commercial development where the home stood,” recalled Ponton. “Mr. Reedy was kind enough to offer the home to BGHS, but it had to be moved from its present location.”

On behalf of the historical society, Ponton contacted a local house mover, Ray Odle, about the feasibility of relocating the building. Odle agreed to take on the project, with a condition: two porches and a brick chimney would have to be removed before the move could begin.

On a cold late spring day in 1986, Ponton wrote, “Several of us, all volunteers, met at the house …. Removing the tall chimney posed an unusual challenge, but I decided to try dropping it in the yard by securing ropes to the top and pulling it over. Fortunately, we had several strong volunteers, and down it came. Bricks, dust, and dirt went flying everywhere, and God was with us … no casualties.”

June 20, 1986, was moving day; the house was underpinned with two long beams and jacked up off its foundation. Towed by a large truck, the building slowly moved onto Route 102 and headed westward to its new location on Stratford Drive East.

“The move took place without any problems whatsoever,” wrote Ponton. “The grand lady had sat in its original location for over one hundred and fifty years, and she found a new home in less than one hour.”

Financing for the move and later restoration of the building came from a number of sources, including local donations and a $100,000 “Build Illinois Fund” grant. A condition of the state grant was completion of a study of the house by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency that would provide guidance in its restoration.

The house was placed on temporary supports at the Stratford Drive site while a new foundation was constructed. A concrete footing and partial cement block foundation were put in place. The visible, above-ground portion of the foundation, however, was created by stones salvaged from the building’s original foundation.

Such attention to historic detail was applied in succeeding months as the Letourneau house was restored. Period-correct new siding and roofing were applied, and interior details of wallpaper, paint and flooring were carefully chosen and installed. An example of adapting modern systems to maintaining a proper historical appearance is the building’s electrical service.

Ponton described the process: “Darrel LaMore, owner of LaMore Electric in Manteno, hid the electrical outlets behind doors and in the floors as best he could. When we got permanent electrical power, Jerry Trudeau had the meter installed on the outhouse [a shed disguised as a “privy”] with power lines running underground to the house.”

After months of intensive work by contractors and Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society volunteers, the George R. Letourneau Home Museum welcomed its first visitors in late fall 1986. The following spring, the site where the Letourneau Home Museum is located was dedicated as the Adrien M. Richard Heritage Preserve, in honor of the author of “The Village: A Story of Bourbonnais.” Richard was one of the founders of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society in 1975.

Local trivia The Letourneau house, at its original location, may have been built upon the stone foundation of an earlier log cabin trading post dating to the late 1820s or early 1830s. Who was the early fur trader that operated the trading post? Answer: The namesake of the settlement that would be located there: Francois Bourbonnais Sr. He operated the trading post with his brother, Antoine. The post was still in operation in 1832, when trader Noel LeVasseur and his Potawatomi wife, Watch-e-kee, relocated to Bourbonnais Grove from Iroquois County. Francois Bourbonnais is believed to have died in Kankakee County, but the date of his death is unknown.

