Nicor Gas awards $100,000 in environmental stewardship, Pembroke receives grant

Nicor Gas announced $100,000 in environmental stewardship grants for organizations and nonprofits across the company’s service territory that are committed to providing equitable access to natural green spaces and enhancing sustainability activities that make a meaningful impact.

One of the 21 grant recipients is Redd Sage Farms Ltd., located in Pembroke Township, which, according to a news release, “supports the establishment of a thriving pollinator habitat that complements and bolsters the existing community conservation initiatives dedicated to preserving indigenous flora and fauna.”

Nicor awarded 21 organizations with grants up to $5,000 to support their environmental initiative. Redd Sage received $5,000.

“We are proud to support organizations across the state that are dedicated to being good environmental stewards in the more than 650 communities we serve every day,” Jackie Nagel, manager of Community Affairs at Nicor Gas, said in a news release. “As the largest natural gas provider in Illinois, we believe in investing in meaningful projects that align with our focus to preserve green space and improve sustainability efforts.”

The other 20 recipients include: Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center; Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful; Forest Preserve Foundation, Inc.; Friends of the Forest Preserves of Cook County; Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves; Oaken Acres Wildlife Refuge & Rehab Center; Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves; Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge; Land Conservancy of McHenry County; McHenry County Conservation Foundation; Ecology Action Center; John Wesley Powell Audubon Society; Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois’ gROWing Chicago Habitat; Conservation Foundation; Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County; Friends of the Forest Preserve District of Will County; The GardenWorks Project; Ogle Natural Areas Alliance; Natural Land Institute; Severson Dells Nature Center.