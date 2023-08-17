Pet companion training starting Sept. 7 for UpliftedCare

BOURBONNAIS — UpliftedCare (formerly Kankakee Valley Hospice) is looking for dogs and owners/handlers to become certified Tails of Joy Pet Companions.

Tails of Joy dogs and volunteers visit patients in both home and facility settings.

Pet companion training will begin Sept. 7.

Participants will attend seven weekly sessions from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais.

Dogs trained through this program will be nationally certified through the Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dog program.

Owners/handlers must be at least 18 years of age and must complete the UpliftedCare volunteer training requirements. Dogs must be at least 2 years of age, must be up to date on vaccines, must be registered with the county for the rabies vaccine and must be fully housebroken.

UpliftedCare will pay for dogs to be trained and certified pending successful completion of the training and one year of volunteer service with UpliftedCare. A deposit is required to be added to the class. Once volunteer requirements are fulfilled the deposit will be returned.

Preregistration is required for this training, and space is limited. For more information or to register, call Volunteer Coordinator Sarah McCabe at 815-939-4141.