Mussel survey should be completed next month

The mussel survey of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch will have to wait yet a few more weeks until it’s completed.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler reported at Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee that the survey should be completed by mid-September. Burke Engineering, of Indianapolis, is working with a sub contractor to get the survey done.

“[Burke] is finding that it’d be better and easier to get the permitting process done on the mussel survey,” Wheeler said.

The subcontractor is EcoAnalysts, which specializes in such projects. Burke said EcoAnalysts can do the survey in a more efficient manner, and it won’t affect the proposed timeline of the entire project.

Wheeler added that Burke has met with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about permits needed for the dredging project.

“Burke’s plan is to submit everything once that mussel survey is done,” Wheeler said.

Burke Engineering has been contracted by Kankakee County to do the dredging of the river at the Aroma Park boat launch, and the mussel survey has to be completed due to presence of the endangered species, sheepnose mussel, in the river in the past.

Charlie Dewes, a water resource engineer with Burke Engineering, said in June that the Army Corps of Engineers typically takes three to four months for a review of the survey. Wheeler said the tentative date for the dredging to begin in spring is still intact.

“We’re still on timeline for the work to be done in April of next year,” Wheeler said. “Nothing has changed. It’s basically get it all ready soon as the ice breaks or whatever. We’re allowed to get in the river is when we would go do that work. All the bidding would be handled through Burke.”

An earlier site study by Burke Engineering determined that 8,000 to 10,000 cubic yards of sand will have to be removed from the area immediately surrounding the boat launch.

The boat launch is located in the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potowatomi Park at South Division and West Front streets in Aroma Park.

The entire project is being paid for by $1 million secured from the state by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.

<strong>COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE</strong>

Wheeler said that as the county moves forward with managing the Kankakee River, the committee and the board will explore the possibility of establishing the Kankakee County Watershed Advisory Council. It would be an advisory committee that would consists of seven to nine members.

There are a lot of “stakeholders” in the river, Wheeler said, like fisherman, boaters and kayakers, and water enthusiasts who could give their input.

“I think it’d be a really good idea if we consider the makeup of and the instituting of a subcommittee that feeds into this committee that we vet a lot of the things that we’re talking about doing in ordering the projects into the areas of importance,” Wheeler said.

“I think those people that use the river can get in the room together, i.e. the fisherman who thinks that logjam has habitat and the boater who thinks it’s an obstruction. I would love them to have conversations together to come to solutions, and then bring those things to us.”

The advisory committee would have to be approved by the Highways and Waterways Committee and the Kankakee County Board.

“It’s really up to the committee, but I could start talking to those people to find out, who should be at the table?” Wheeler said. “We’ve got a good idea by the people that are stepping up being and active right now.”

Committee chairman Antonio Carrico and committee member John Fetherling both said it would be good idea to get more input from the public.

“I think that it would be very beneficial to have local organizations and river users getting involved with it and give us some insights of ideas,” Carrico said.