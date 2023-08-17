Gas Depot alcohol sales frozen

KANKAKEE — The Gas Depot station in east Kankakee had its conditional use permit needed to sell alcohol put on ice Tuesday by the Kankakee Planning Board.

The request was the second permit sought for alcohol sales at the board’s monthly meeting.

The board approved the request for a location along West Jeffery Street at a former convenience store site, but the request for the Gas Depot location — owned by Narinder Kaur, of Chicago — failed to even make it to a vote.

The seven plan commissioners had a series of unanswered questions regarding the planned sales at 330 S. Nelson Ave. The store location is three blocks south of the East Court Street and South Nelson Avenue intersection.

The gas station, which is undergoing an extensive renovation, including the removal of two underground gas storage tanks, is at the southeast corner of the East Maple Street and South Nelson Avenue intersection.

The board’s chief concerns focus on the apparent lack of parking spaces to operate a convenient-type store, as well as a need for a location selling alcohol immediately next to an existing liquor store.

Ownership said parking is not a critical concern as about 25% of their store business comes from those who walk to the business from the surrounding neighborhoods.

The location is immediately west of the Amar Market, which has robust alcohol sales. The properties are in the city’s 7th Ward.

The board ultimately tabled the conditional use permit needed to allow alcohol sales until its Sept. 19 meeting.

Kaur’s attorney, Charles McCarthy Jr., of Wheaton, said some 30% of the 1,560-square-foot store would be dedicated to alcohol sales, featuring beer, wine and liquor.

While the board repeatedly referred to the site as a liquor store, McCarthy said that was simply not true. He said the store is increasing its underground fuel storage from 4,000 gallons to 18,000 gallons.

The South Nelson Avenue Gas Depot is the only Kankakee County station Kaur owns, having acquired it about two years ago.