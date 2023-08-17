City planning board OKs westside liquor permit, fate up to city council vote

KANKAKEE — The long-vacant former Convenient Food Mart along Kankakee’s West Jeffery Street soon could be swinging its doors open.

After about 90 minutes of debate at Tuesday’s Kankakee Planning Board meeting, commissioners, by a 5-2 vote, approved a conditional use permit to allow for the sale of packaged alcohol at 580 W. Jeffery St.

The permit approval is just the first step of a two-step process for Sunny Singh and Melissa Miller, of Kankakee, the couple who plan to open Westside Groceries & Liquor in the vacant property.

The couple also own and operate Amar Market, 1612 E. Maple St., in Kankakee’s 7th Ward.

The permit for the 4th Ward property must now gain approval from the 14-member Kankakee City Council. The matter could come to the council as early as Monday, if all the documents can be produced in time, noted city planner Mike Hoffman.

The green light for the business appears to be far from a routine matter, however.

<strong>4TH WARD REPS OPPOSE PERMIT</strong>

The two 4th Ward city council members, Lance Marczak and Danita Grant-Swanson, are opposed to the license.

Both council members note there are more than enough alcohol-selling locations in or near the westside ward to adequately serve the population.

“This is not OK with me,” Grant-Swanson said. “I don’t approve of this, and I told Sunny that. I’m 100% opposed to liquor being sold there. I’m voting no for alcohol sales of any sort at this location.”

Grant-Swanson said she explained to Singh the store is fine but not the alcohol component.

“I said I didn’t feel like that is a good fit for the neighborhood,” she said.

Marczak said after the meeting he would also be a “no” vote on the conditional use permit.

Marczak noted during the hearing he went house to house in the four blocks surrounding the store. He said of the 24 residents contacted, 20 opposed liquor sales there.

Historically, if council members from a ward oppose a project set to be placed within their boundaries, the other council members follow suit. There, however, is no rule that must be the case.

<strong>LARGE INVESTMENT</strong>

Singh said he purchased the location about six months ago. He plans on investing $300,000 to renovate the site.

The business would be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Alcohol sales would not begin until 6 a.m.

“Can I get a chance?” Singh asked of the planning board. “We can prove it” regarding running a responsible business.

“If I’m doing something wrong, you can pull my license,” he said.

When asked if he would operate the location as a store, meaning without alcohol, he said that has been tried, and it has failed. “I don’t want to do that,” he said.

During the hearing, several 4th Ward residents voiced objections to the conditional use permit. Other residents spoke in favor.

Four of those who spoke in favor of the permit were 7th Ward Alderman Reggie Jones and former aldermen Steven Hunter, Carl Brown and Tyler Tall Sr.

Tall, a former 5th Ward representative, said the city needs businesses, it needs tax revenue.

Hunter said liquor sales represent only a portion of the business.

“He’s been an asset to the city of Kankakee. Anytime we’ve asked him to come forward, he’s done it,” Hunter said, adding: “If he’s not running a viable business, the police will put a halt to it.”

The four men stated Singh has been a responsible business owner on Kankakee’s east side. There is no reason, they said, he would not do that in west Kankakee.

Planning board commissioner Deb Terrill, who has been a member for more than 25 years, said she had planned to vote against the permit. However, during the discussion, she changed her mind.

She ultimately made the motion to move the matter to the city council with a positive recommendation. Her motion was seconded by Chip Rorem.

“This place is a mess right now,” Terrill said of the property. She said she was willing to take a leap of faith.

Many neighboring property owners were not.

Dennis Laurent, who has lived in the 1500 block of South Seventh Avenue since 1997, said more options for buying liquor is not necessary.

“There are already eight or nine locations that sell liquor in this area. This is exceeding the needs,” he said.

Proponents said the location will bring more tax revenue and the city is in need of sales tax income.

Pastor Johnie Smith, who is pastor of a church in the 1200 block of South Eighth Avenue, noted the area has plenty of locations offering beer, wine or liquor.

“You have to take into consideration those who live there,” he said. “… My job is to get people away from liquor and drugs.”