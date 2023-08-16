Perry Farm annexation delayed as village seeks more public input

The brakes were pumped in order to slow down the annexation process of the 165-acre Perry Farm into the Bradley village limits.

However, neither the village board nor the Bourbonnais Township Park District board are having any second thoughts regarding the move.

Rather, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson noted at the start of Monday’s board meeting, he wants to give people as much opportunity to weigh in on the matter before the annexation vote.

At the start of the board meeting, Watson announced the ordinance authorizing the annexation would be removed from the agenda. The matter will be placed on the Aug. 28 board agenda.

There will once again be a 15-minute public hearing beginning at 6 p.m.

The BTPD board approved a resolution in mid-May agreeing to Perry Farm’s annexation into Bradley.

Bradley owns and operates 17 public parks, the largest being Lil’s Park along North Street. Perry Farm will remain part of the BTPD. Its ownership will not be transferred to Bradley.

The village board held a 15-minute public hearing prior to the start of the Monday regular board meeting with the subject matter being the pending annexation agreement between the two governmental bodies.

The only audience member who spoke were BTPD Board President David Zinanni and park district Executive Director Ed Piatt.

Watson said after Monday’s meeting the goal of the additional public hearing is to give as many people as possible a chance to voice their thoughts on the proposed annexation.

“We are not rushing this deal through,” Watson said. “… We don’t want to be accused of trying to slide things through.”

During Monday’s hearing, Zinanni said the Bradley annexation simply makes the most sense.

“We feel more at home being part of Bradley,” he said. “Mike [Watson] has been good to us. The board is 100% behind being part of Bradley.”

Zinanni said combining the district resources with Bradley for the betterment of Perry Farm is what everyone is after.

Piatt said there is value in the partnership.

“We are always better together. We can do great things together,” Piatt said.

A large carrot the village has is the money being collected through the recently established Bradley Business District. The district includes the boundaries of the park and money in the district can be requested to aid future park projects.

The district business tax is anticipated to generate more than $100 million through a dedicated sales tax. Some of those monies could be earmarked for yet-to-be-developed Perry Farm projects.

Rob Romo, Bradley’s finance director and who has also served as the BTPD’s treasurer, said Bradley has minimal open space and 17 parks totaling about 45 acres.

He noted the village’s west side is particularly short of this type of open space and having what he labeled Kankakee County’s “premier park” in this area will help make this area “even more special.”

Watson remains adamant he would like to hear from residents — regardless of where they might stand on this potential annexation — at the board meeting in two weeks.

While there was no one from the public at the meeting to speak on this issue, Watson hopes that may change.

“We want to build this end of town which has been abandoned for a long time,” he said. “Our goal is to help bring new amenities to the park district which they could have not done on their own.”

No projects have been discussed to this point. Watson, however, wants more here.

“I want to see things for our children, our grandchildren,” he said. “Let’s see what the village can support and let’s let the park district focus on programs rather than looking for money.”