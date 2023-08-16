Lil's Park nears bid process, aiming for Memorial Day opening

BRADLEY — Weather permitting, Kankakee County youngsters — or “seasoned” adults for that matter — could be playing in the new Bradley splash pad on Memorial Day weekend 2024.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the board approved a contract with Kankakee-based Piggush Simoneau Inc. for construction management services for what will likely be a $3-million overhaul of Lil’s Park, just east of the East North Street and the Illinois Route 50 intersection.

As construction manager, PSI will receive a 3% fee based on the total cost of the project. If the project were to come in, for example, at $3 million, PSI would earn $90,000.

The central piece of the redevelopment plans for the approximate 15-acre park will be the construction of the 6,000-square-foot splash pad.

In addition to the splash pad, the project will include new lighting, restrooms/showers, a pavilion and landscaping.

The hope of the village board and Piggush Simoneau is a bid package could go out yet this year and the project could be awarded to contractors before year’s end or, at the very latest, early 2024.

As construction manager, PSI would put together the bid package and oversee the project. The company, one of the area’s largest concrete contractors, would also be eligible to bid on the project.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said that for PSI to gain any portion of the project as a contractor, at least three bids must be made. Watson also said the bids would come directly to village hall, meaning PSI could not view them.

PSI president Justin Goselin was at Monday’s board meeting.

PSI has been used as a project manager in the past by the village. PSI was the project manager for the new Bradley Fire Department location along Newtowne Drive in the northeastern portion of the village.

If the project could be in the hands of a construction firm yet this autumn, it is possible site work could begin and, if the winter is somewhat mild, work could continue through the winter months.

Based on early discussions, the splash pad will be the jewel of the park. The splash pad alone, not factoring in the underground network of pipes needed to supply water, would likely cost in the range of $600,000.

Bradley has been working toward the Lil’s Park upgrade for about two years. The pandemic slowed down the process as the village waited for material prices to come back down.

While temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s next week, Bradley village officials want people to start thinking Christmas.

The village board selected Christmas at the Movies as the theme for the Dec. 1 parade, which is to begin at 6:30 p.m. along West Broadway Street.

This year's parade will mark the 38th annual event.

Beginning on Friday, the village office and the village website will begin offering applications for those seeking to participate in the parade.