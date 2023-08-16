Community briefs: Aug. 16, 2023

<strong>‘Jaws’ on the river</strong>

Starting at dusk tonight, 2nd Ward Aldermen Mike O’Brien and Dave Baron will host a Movie on the Walk. Screening at the site of the future east riverwalk will be “Jaws,” presented by E-Z Outdoor Movie Theatres.

It is requested to bring a lawn chair.

<strong>Currents of Kankakee fundraiser</strong>

At 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, The Currents of Kankakee will host a fundraiser event that will illustrate The Currents of Kankakee’s plan for the riverwalk.

The title of the presentation is See the Vision. The host committee is made up of Mike O’Brien, Amy Tholen, Ray Eads, Dave Baron, Jake Cooke, Pete Worth and Michael Boyd.

The Currents of Kankakee has received federal, state and local grants in addition to private and business donations “to help bring our riverwalk vision into reality. Now, we are reaching out to our community to help create a regional destination on our river,” stated a news release from the organization.

There is a $100 suggested donation per person. Make checks payable to: Kankakee Riverfront Society.

RSVP to Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Currents, by Aug. 31 at 815-922-1219 or <a href="mailto:bill@thecurrentsofkankakee.com" target="_blank">bill@thecurrentsofkankakee.com</a>.

<strong>Privacy fair in Matteson</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the office of Congresswoman Robin Kelly will hold a privacy fair in Matteson.

This event will provide attendees with drive-through onsite document shredding and identity theft prevention literature. The fair will take place at Victory Apostolic Church, 20801 Matteson Ave., Matteson.

The limit for onsite drive-through shredding is three bags or boxes per vehicle. Attendees are strongly encouraged to pre-register at <a href="https://bit.ly/3KIkpXI" target="_blank">bit.ly/3KIkpXI</a>.

<strong>Concerts coming to Watseka</strong>

The Watseka Theatre will host several concerts during the month of September. All shows take place at 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka, and tickets can be purchased at watsekatheatre.com or by calling 815-993-6585.

On Sept. 2 will be Geoff Tate with Status Foe. On Sept. 8 will be Pat Travers Band with Everingham Pittman. On Sept. 9 will be The Damned Torpedoes: A Tom Petty Celebration.

— Daily Journal staff report