Watseka Family Festival rounds out summer fun

Family fun is returning to Watseka Aug. 24-26 with the annual Watseka Family Festival. The three-day festival takes place in Legion Park, 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka, and features live music, a carnival and more.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 with the opening of the beer garden at the baseball field (which is open until 10 p.m.) and will feature karaoke and an open mic.

The carnival runs from 5-10 p.m. on the softball field. From 5:30-7:30 p.m. will be a free family swim and pizza party, featuring DJ AParadox. At 8 p.m. is a free movie in the park with popcorn.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

The festival begins again at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 with the American Legion Fish Fry; the craft and flea market (north of the pool) until 7 p.m.; and the beer garden which is open until midnight.

Food vendors will run from 4 p.m. to midnight, and there will be an Adult Fun Zone on the baseball field featuring Big Fellas’ Mobile Cigar Lounge, Tic Tac Toe Putt Putt and Giant Beer Pong.

The carnival will run from 5-10 p.m. on the softball field. Live music kicks off at 7 p.m. on the baseball field with Revel In Red and then at 9:30 p.m. with Silver Bullet.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

The final day of the festival starts at 7 a.m. Aug. 26 with the First Christian Church’s Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast in the legion’s pavilion. At 10 a.m. near the legion monument will be the American Legion’s opening ceremonies.

Back in the legion building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is bingo hosted by Harbor House. The craft and flea market will return from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. north of the pool. From 9-11 a.m. will be car show registration west of the lagoon and at 3 p.m. will be awards.

The carnival will run from noon to 5 p.m. and then again from 6-10 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be free swimming at the pool. At 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. will be clown/magician Miss Make Believe. At 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. will be aerial acrobats and juggler circus shows.

At 11 a.m. on the baseball field will be bags tournament registration followed by the noon tournament. From 4-7 p.m. north of the lagoon will be JG’s Reptile Tent.

Friday’s Adult Fun Zone events will return. Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. and Drew Baldridge will perform. At 8:30 p.m., is the Presenting of the Colors, and at 9 p.m. a performance by Josh Turner.

For updates and more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/watsekafamilyfest" target="_blank">facebook.com/watsekafamilyfest</a>.