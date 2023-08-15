Kankakee's Jailhouse Rock receives shoutout at White Sox's Elvis night

More on ‘Elvis’ See A6 for Kevin McDonough’s Tune In Tonight column: ”Paramount+ now streams a TV special about a TV special, ‘Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback.’”

Kankakee’s own Jailhouse Rock made an appearance on the Jumbotron during the Friday night Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field. The annual Elvis night brought baseball and Elvis fans together to celebrate the “King of Rock and Roll.”

Dirk Panozzo, owner of The Jailhouse Rock on Fifth Avenue, attended the game with staff and friends to celebrate his favorite person: Elvis Presley.

Donning a handmade Elvis suit — which was designed by the same costumers who created wardrobe for the film “Elvis” — Panozzo likely missed most of the game as he was “easily being asked to take photos with at least 300 different people from, little kids to 80- to 90-year-old people … just as incredible is Elvis’ impact still.”

The suit, which is blue with many rhinestone embellishments, is a replica of Elvis’ suit that fans call “the owl suit,” according to Panozzo. The Jailhouse Rock group of 23 people took a party bus to the game, and most everyone wore matching shirts; Panozzo gave everyone Elvis sunglasses and drink koozies.

Panozzo, who has attended several of these themed events during the years, said this year was “our most ‘successful’ yet, if measured by attention.”

In addition to the pictures and the group being featured on the Jumbotron, Jailhouse Rock received a welcomed shoutout on the scoreboard; Panozzo received texts from friends that he and his crew could be seen on television; and Saturday morning, the group was featured on Chicago morning newscasts.

“It was a huge night; there was well over 30,000 fans in attendance,” Panozzo said Saturday. “It just gets more and more popular at my bar every year because we all just have such a great time.”

