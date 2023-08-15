Gold Star Families Bike & Jeep Run set to raise funds for Watseka veteran monument

A Gold Star Families Bike & Jeep Run will be held Sept. 9 through Iroquois County to fundraise for the memorial monument planned for Watseka American Legion Post 23.

<a href="http://woodywilliams.org/monuments/watseka-il.html" target="_blank">The Watseka-based committee is fundraising</a> the suggested $100,000 for the project’s planned Watseka Legion Park site through the Woody Williams Foundation’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument program.

Sign up begins at 10 a.m. at The Crossroads Cantina at 122 N. Central St. in Gilman, with the run starting at noon. The cost is $20 per person.

Stops include Crossroads Cantina, Mugshots in Ashkum, Barnyard Tap in Martinton, Beaverville Pub and The Hideout in Beaverville, Iroquois Cafe in Iroquois and ends at Silo Pub in Watseka. There will be 50/50 and basket raffles at each stop.

The fundraising effort intends to honor Gold Star Families, which are the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

The committee will also be at the Watseka Family Festival on Aug. 24-26 at Legion Park to take donations and raise awareness.

To donate to the Watseka monument effort, go to <a href="https://woodywilliams.org/monuments/watseka-il.html" target="_blank">woodywilliams.org/monuments/watseka-il.html</a>.

For questions, email <a href="mailto:watsekagoldstarmemorial@gmail.com">watsekagoldstarmemorial@gmail.com</a>, or call 815-671-5494.