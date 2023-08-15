Shaw Local

Giving back for back to school

By Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Over 300 bags filled with school supplies, 60 backpacks and lots of smiles were handed out Saturday afternoon during the sixth annual Community School Supply Giveaway hosted by Still I Rise, a Kankakee-based nonprofit organization.

The grounds of 5 Star Wings at 125 W. Station St. in downtown Kankakee were transformed into a fair with a DJ, a bounce house, free school supplies and other giveaways, informational booths and vendors.

Smoke billowed from the barbecue grill as 5 Star Wings owner Troy Clark supplied free food to attendees.

Still I Rise Executive Director Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson said the turnout and community support was amazing this year.

Eldridge-Robinson also provided a copy of her newly released book, “Teens’ Basic Guide to Starting A Business,” to any teens in attendance.

For more information on Still I Rise and its events, programs and services, go to <a href="http://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.