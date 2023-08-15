2nd Ward Aldermen O'Brien and Baron share update on church repairs

Construction has begun at True Vine Church in Kankakee, which suffered severe storm damage last summer.

Part of the roof and a wall of the former Temple B’nai Israel Kankakee in the 600 block of South Harrison Avenue collapsed in July 2022. Further demolition of the damage has since been implemented, and barricades still surround the area.

Aldermen of the 2nd Ward, Dave Baron and Mike O’Brien, issued a joint statement during the weekend updating residents about the condition of the church, saying, “We know that addressing the damage since last summer’s storm has been slow in going, and we understand many of your frustrations.”

The letter continued: “As promised, we have stayed in contact with city officials and church leadership during the past year to better understand the church’s situation and plans while pressing for action to benefit the neighborhood.

“Approximately three weeks ago, the church submitted their site plan to the city to rebuild the sanctuary and renovate the office space, restoring the general footprint of this historic property. After review by our building and code department and engineers, the city approved the plans early last week and issued permits for construction.

“You may have already seen that workers have been onsite late last week to perform preliminary field work. And from what we have been told, once work begins, the project will take approximately 90 days to complete. So fortunately, it is likely the property will be repaired before the cold weather sets in.

“Again, thank you for accommodating this situation — not to mention the water main repairs at Eagle Street and Harrison Avenue that became necessary in June, which we know caused inconvenience to many of you as well.”

Construction has continued this week as repairs are in progress.