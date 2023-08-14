Trout Unlimited’s STREAM Girls happening Saturday at Kankakee River State Park

BOURBONNAIS — Kankakee River State Park is partnering with Oak Brook Trout Unlimited to host STREAM Girls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

STREAM Girls is a national watershed program created by a collaboration of Trout Unlimited and Girl Scouts USA, which employs STREAM (science, technology, recreation, engineering, arts, and math) for girls to build confidence and break down barriers in science and the outdoors, according to a news release.

This program allows girls to make a personal connection to their home waters by exploring a local stream through the eyes of a scientist, artist and angler.

Registration for this event is required and open to all girls ages 11-14, the release said.

Any girl interested, but outside of the suggested age range, is still encouraged to sign up.

For more information or to register, email Annie Vitti at <a href="mailto:barbara.vitti@illinois.gov" target="_blank">barbara.vitti@illinois.gov</a>, call 815-933-1383 or visit the Kankakee River State Park office at 5314 Illinois Route 102, Bourbonnais.