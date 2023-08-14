Man arrested on dog fighting charges

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — A Pembroke man is facing numerous charges for dog fighting.

Anthony Smith was indicted earlier this year by a Kankakee County grand jury, according to court records.

A total of 17 live dogs were recovered and transported to Kankakee County Animal Control for further examination.

Some of the dogs recovered were placed in rescue and the others were euthanized, Kankakee County Animal Control Administrative Director Kari Laird said.

The 46-year-old Smith is facing 12 counts for dog fighting (Class 4 felony), 12 counts for cruel treatment of animals (Class A misdemeanor) five counts for failure to provide humane care for animals (Class B misdemeanor) and one count for aggravated cruelty to an animal (Class 4 felony).

Smith will be arraigned later this month, court records said.

On April 7, Kankakee County Animal Control with the assistance of other local agencies executed a search warrant for suspected dog fighting in the 13000 block of East 5000 South Road in Pembroke, according to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rose Aviles.

Upon arrival, officers observed several dogs tethered with heavy tow chains in the front and the back of the trailer.

Behind the trailer, officers located a shallow grave in the back. Officers observed at least one canine skull and several bones within the mound of dirt. These were collected and transported by KCAC for further examination, Aviles said.

The property extended into a wooded area with a trail running behind. Along that trail, officers located a deceased dog that was recovered and transported to KCAC for further examination. Following the trail, officers observed more dogs tethered with heavy tow chains and no food or water in their bowls at that time, Aviles said.

Within the trailer, officers observed a slatted treadmill, a traditional treadmill, veterinary medical supplies, nutritional supplements, wound care products, syringes, and chains and hooks.