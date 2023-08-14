Kankakee County to save $1.7M on bonds

KANKAKEE — When Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler sat down recently with County Finance Director Steve McCarty to go over the payments on the general obligation bonds, series 2009, they realized they could save the county taxpayers even more money — to the tune of nearly another $1 million.

At the July Finance Committee meeting, McCarty said the county could save $772,000 through a series of payment through 2024 to retire the debt.

Instead of making payments on the bond in 2023 and 2024, the county has enough in the coffers to pay off the bond this year in one payment of $1.529 million.

Wheeler said at Tuesday’s county board meeting the actual savings will now be $1.735 million.

“We’re basically adding another million dollars of savings to the taxpayers that’s just going to fall right off their property tax bills,” he said.

The bond money was used to upgrade the courthouse computer software.

“There’s an interest savings on that [early payment],” Wheeler said. “… I’ve always wanted to pay it all off in one year, and we finally got through the audit; we were able to make a judgment, in talking with Steve [McCarty], we can pay it all off in one year.”

In effect, Wheeler said the savings to taxpayers would be almost $500 on a Kankakee County home valued at $200,000. It would be a savings of approximately $365 on a house valued at $150,000.

“This is a substantial savings to the property taxpayer,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler noted that higher-than-expected revenues and limiting expenses created the opportunity to pay off the entire rest of the bond this year instead of over two years.

“We’re doing a good job of managing it,” he said.