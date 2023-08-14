Heard on the Street: Madame Saint Vintage moving up Schuyler, Wilmington gets new warehouse

After just over a year in its first store front, Madame Saint Vintage is moving up the block.

The retail store for vintage finds (including home goods, clothing and more) has been located at 275 S. Schuyler Ave.since June 2022. Come Sept. 1, it will be at 163 S. Schuyler Ave.

“We didn’t imagine we’d be moving after year one,” said Nina Piolatto, co-owner of the store.

Run in tangent with co-owner Melissa Mattingly, the store started — and still exists — as a booth in Indian Oaks Antique Mall in Bourbonnais.

Currently operating in about 1,000 square feet of space, the new location will almost double the amount of space. The 163 spot will have a larger back room for inventory as well as a permanent photography space for taking photos of products that are listed on MSV’s online store.

Additionally, it will offer space to park in the back and bring inventory in the store. At the current location there is no alley parking, so the owners have to find street parking in order to bring new items — which often include large pieces of furniture — into the store, Piolatto said.

While the owners “really loved the space,” of their first location, they “love the historic details” of the building they are moving into, which includes exposed brick and limestone walls.

The goal is to open Sept. 1 to be open in conjunction with the city’s Sunset Stroll event.

The store owners also are looking for a business to take over the 275 space. If they are unable to have someone sign the rental paperwork by Sept. 1 to open up shop, they will have an “MSV Collective” pop-up where other vintage vendors can set up booths to sell their items.

“That [way] it won’t sit empty without generating revenue,” Piolatto said.

The collective would run through the month of September.

Currently taking place is a moving sale, where select items are 50% off. The last day Piolatto and Mattingly will be in the current location will be Aug. 26.

For vintage vendors interested in participating in the collective, email <a href="mailto:madamesaintvintage@gmail.com" target="_blank">madamesaintvintage@gmail.com</a>.

WOLF HOME PRODUCTS IN WILMINGTON

Wolf Home Products, a leader in the building products industry, announced the start of operations for its new, state-of-the-art, 1 million-plus square foot warehouse in Wilmington that’s designed to create efficiencies and better serve customers across the Midwest.

This will be Wolf’s largest building products distribution center in the country.

The warehouse, at 30350 S. Graaskamp Blvd., Wilmington, will support Wolf’s national growth strategies while serving the Midwest region including Western Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“This is a milestone day for us — we couldn’t be more excited about the opening of this facility, and the increased efficiencies it creates to allow us to better service our customers,” Craig Danielson, CEO of Wolf Home Products, said in a news release. “With multiple capabilities and offerings under one roof, this expansive warehouse signifies our commitment of delivering high-quality building products and fostering business growth for our customers and suppliers in Midwestern market.”

As Wolf’s largest building products distribution center in the country, this warehouse will store a full breadth of Wolf branded products including both building products and kitchen and bath products. In addition to expansive product storage and logistics and deliveries, there will also be access to an employee and product training center, showroom vignettes and office spaces.

Between the storage capacity and education capabilities this space provides, Wolf will be better positioned to not only support and train industry professionals, but to continue delivering high-quality products efficiently, according to the release.

While operations have officially begun, there are plans to have the warehouse fully operational by Jan. 1.

Submit info To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.

