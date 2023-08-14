Blood drives scheduled for Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Momence

Several blood drives are scheduled for the second half of August in Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Momence.

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.

“By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels,” the release said.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a> or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Movie" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Movie</a>.

Upcoming blood drives <strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong> • 1-6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50 • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50 <strong>KANKAKEE</strong> • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall Street <strong>MOMENCE</strong> • 2-6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Momence Fire Department, 15 N Pine Street {related_content_uuid}982fd049-2d8c-4b20-a1ee-58b21e7fbcf8{/related_content_uuid}

