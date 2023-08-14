A fixture in Kankakee, Perry Lee aims to 'spread love, peace and joy' with rose

Many people in and around Kankakee have probably seen a man frequently walking on the streets of downtown Kankakee holding a red rose in the air.

Most probably don’t know who he is and why he continues his daily walks with the red rose. He’s Kankakee’s own Perry Lee, and he has no intention of slowing down.

A red rose has always signified love, and that’s Lee’s main purpose for his daily walks. It’s an exercise he’s been doing for the past seven years.

“I want to spread love, peace and joy for the whole world,” said Lee recently while he was walking west on Court Street near Walgreens. “Instead of war we need more love in the world. Love makes the world go around.”

Lee, 45, hasn’t kept track of his daily steps, but he said he puts in a lot of miles every day. He generally walks four hours a day.

“I just walk for the pleasure,” he said.

Sometimes Lee uses a fresh red rose, but other times he uses an artificial flower that he had on him the day he spoke with the Daily Journal. It’s a big red rose a friend gave to him.

“I’ve got a collection of them at home,” he said. “I got like 10 of them at home.”

Lee was born and raised in Kankakee and lives at Riverwoods Apartments on East River Street just east of the Schuyler Avenue bridge over the Kankakee River. He has lived there for seven years, and before that he lived on West Avenue.

People acknowledge Lee, a kind soul, as he walked on Court Street by tooting their horn with a couple quick blasts or giving a friendly wave of the hand. It happens frequently.

“They know me,” he said.

Lee works some side jobs, like painting when he’s not walking. He wishes his message resonates with the public.

“Well, I hope that it continues to make a positive force for the people, and people come together in Kankakee,” he said. “And that there’ll be more <em>love</em> in the town for everybody — for the whole world. More love for the whole world, for everybody.

“We need more love instead of all the violence. We don’t need the violence in our city. We need peace. I’m a peacemaker, man. You know what I mean?”

Lee is going to keep spreading his message of peace and love with his daily walks. He heads out four to six times per day.

“It’s fun, and I enjoy it,” he said, and Lee often takes breaks between walks.

“When I’m fully rested, then I go back out.”

Perry loves to quietly spread his message, and you can be sure he’ll have a red rose in hand.

“I’m always walking,” he said.