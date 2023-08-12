Thank A Farmer: A mission to leave the land in a better state

Steven Warrick is a farmer with a mission statement.

As he went to work for himself in 1981, his attorney asked him if he had a goal.

“I want to leave the environment in better shape than I found it,” he answered. “If I can accomplish that, I will be in pretty good shape.”

He appears well on his way to that achievement. Warrick, along with wife Karen, farms 600 acres altogether of corn, soybeans and wheat. He’s located at 3645 W. Pauling Road, Monee. His is a multi-generational, all-purpose farming operation.

At a time when most farmers have narrowed the types of crops they produce, the Warricks are still diverse. In conjunction with sons Ryan and Ethan, they have both cattle and pigs. There are also farm-fresh eggs.

“I like walking out my back door and seeing the different seasons,” Warrick said. “I enjoy the cows giving birth. I like the personality of the pigs.”

Warrick takes pride in taking care of the animals. Their welfare is important. They roam in a large indoor area. The pigs, he said, have individual identities.

As far as this year’s crop goes, Warrick is hoping for some August rain. “We planted Memorial Day and that was just about the time that the drought started,” he said.

There has been some recent rain, but he, and the corn, want more.

Warrick is the president of the Will County Farm Bureau. He was asked to join by manager Mary Schneidewind. Warrick started on the governmental affairs committee and then worked his way up through the ranks. He became secretary, then vice president and assumed the presidency when the incumbent unfortunately died of COVID-19.

“It’s a tremendous amount of work,” Warrick said, but a responsibility he takes seriously.

It’s important, he said, to build good relationships with fellow farm bureaus nearby, including Grundy, Champaign and Kankakee. He also wants to take care of the membership. That means getting farmers the education they need, and also having some old-fashioned fun.

Will County has a family-fun event for its members, a gathering that includes music, a magician and pork chops. One of the young farmers in attendance brought along his infant. Warrick got a chuckle out of the crowd by asking the dad to hold up the child to raise a hand to officially close the meeting.

As Will County continues to urbanize, Warrick said farmers must be more cautious. They are trained in the application of fertilizer, for example.

“You watch the wind,” Warrick explained, “if you are working near a subdivision. You want to be a good steward. If you wouldn’t want it blowing onto your home, you wouldn’t want it blowing onto others.”

Warrick added that he is concerned with the disappearance of farmland. The warehouses are going up, he said, and the land is going away. Warrick is a strong supporter of the farm future, supporting 4-H.

His method of relaxation is to stay on the farm. “This is a peaceful life,” he said. Out back, he has a pond, with fish in it for the catching. Farming, he said, is not work.

He betters the environment in another way. The Warricks own a recycling center in Alsip, ACI Enterprise, a project that basically started with the crushing of cans with a sledgehammer. Now, the center takes in newspapers, junk mail, cardboard, scrap metal and cans. The center has partnered with Lions Clubs on recycling drives, turning the scrap into scholarships.

Steve and Karen have been married for 49 years. They are the parents of six: Steven Jr.; Lynsi-Jo, called “Binz”; Jessica Joyce; Ryan; Ethan and Casey. Ryan handles the cattle. Ethan and Casey handle the pigs. The Warricks also have six grandchildren.

Steven is a multi-generational farmer, but it was also a profession that skipped a generation. His grandfather farmed in Rushville, Ind. His dad, however, was a Purdue-educated engineer. Warrick promised his grandmother he would return to farming.

He took up that farming career 30 years ago and moved to his current location 21 years ago. He was, he said, when he started out, as “green as he could be.” Two other farmers, Lee Deutsche and Len Ginder, served as mentors to help him learn.

Now, that learning continues. As new regulations and technology comes on-line, Warrick has trained in animal husbandry, in the shipping of animals, in the application of chemical fertilizer and in many other things.

He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is my passion.”