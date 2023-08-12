KLASEY: Kankakee's landmark red-brick church

The distinctive red-brick church building with its soaring bell tower, located on the northwest corner of Indiana Avenue and Court Street, has been a Kankakee landmark since 1880. The congregation which calls that building home, however, traces its roots all the way back to the early days of Kankakee.

Kankakee’s First United Presbyterian Church was organized on Sept. 28, 1854, by 10 men and women who met with two ministers from the Chicago New School Presbytery. The meeting was held in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jeptha Ripley on West Court Street. It was the second church organized in the new town of Kankakee; the earliest was First Methodist (now Asbury United Methodist), which dates its founding to December 1853.

The first services for the Presbyterian congregation were held in the newly erected Illinois Central freight house on West Avenue, the town’s largest gathering place (several other pioneer local churches met in the freight house until they were able to erect buildings).

By the fall of 1855, the First Presbyterian congregation was worshipping in a building of its own — a wood-framed chapel, 26 feet by 36 feet— built on the site where the red-brick church stands today. Land for the building was donated by Ketchum & Gray, the Kankakee town site developers. The developers also gave land to several other church groups for their downtown buildings. Ketchum & Gray’s largest property donation was a square block of land for the Kankakee County courthouse.

In 1858, First Presbyterian called its first full-time pastor, the Rev. M.W. Staples. During Staples’ seven years as pastor, the wooden church building was expanded twice to house the growing congregation. He was succeeded in 1865 by H.B. Thayer, who served until 1870 and was, in turn, succeeded by Joseph K. Barnard.

Although Barnard’s tenure in Kankakee lasted only seven years (1870-1877), it would have an effect upon Kankakee that lasts until this day. His son, George, attended Central School at Indiana Avenue and Merchant Street, where he formed lifelong friendships with several schoolmates.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, George Grey Barnard became a world-famous sculptor. In 1936, he sent a number of his works (“studio plasters,” studies from which a final statue would be developed) to be displayed at Central School.

In a letter to Central students, he noted that he had never seen a marble statue until he was studying art. “You dear children now have before you … in your own building, statues to study and build your future upon …. Of all my honors, the greatest is your placing my work in our beloved school.”

Today, the Kankakee County Museum devotes an entire large gallery to displaying dozens of Barnard studies and statues.

Joseph Barnard was succeeded as pastor by the Rev. Engelbert Christian Oggel, who came to Kankakee in 1877 from Grand Haven, Mich. It was during his pastorate that the wooden church building, which had served the congregation since 1855, was replaced by the familiar red-brick building.

“Both the community and the church had seen quick growth and Pastor Oggel’s sermons were well received,” wrote local historian Maximiliaan Michels. “His energetic presence was indeed something that the congregation had been searching for …. A program for the reconstruction of the church was initiated, and strong contributions were made for the erection of the church that still stands today. The congregation began its first fundraising campaign in 1879 and the structure was completed in June of 1880 at a cost of $8,100.”

Some 18 months after the congregation occupied its new church, an alarming incident took place during a Sunday service, as reported in the Dec. 15, 1881, issue of the Kankakee Weekly Gazette:

“A funny scene occurred in the Presbyterian Church last Sunday morning during the service. The janitor had turned off the steam and let the pipes cool off. When the church grew cold and he turned on the steam again, there ensued a series of roars, rumblings and cracklings, beginning at one side of the church and going all the way around, that caused the congregation to rise to its feet in nervous terror of an explosion. Of course, the preaching came to a dead halt. In a moment, everybody realized the ludicrous situation and quietly sat down and the services went on without further interruption, and the noise in the pipes soon subsided.”

By early 1900, the congregation had increased to more than 400 communicants, straining the available space for worship services, Sunday school classes and church social activities.

The Kankakee Daily Republican issue of April 6, 1900, reported on a meeting at the church where “It was unanimously agreed that the accommodations are inadequate to the demands of the congregation.” The overcrowding issue was resolved by extending the south and east wings of the church building at a cost of $4,000.

An impressive architectural feature of First Presbyterian Church is the quantity and quality of its stained-glass windows. A 1979 booklet honoring the church’s 125th anniversary noted, “We have fifteen stained-glass windows in our church. They are illustrations of the life and teachings of Christ. Their jewel-like tones are like music, adding to the spiritual beauty of the sanctuary. They are visual aids to worship.”

The largest and most prominent of the windows, dominating the south face of the building, is the 18-foot by 10-foot “The Last Supper,” by Henry S. Barth. Dedicated at the Sunday morning service on Oct. 15, 1944, the window celebrated the church’s 90th anniversary. Barth, who considered the window to be his masterpiece, used more than 5,000 pieces of antique colored glass to reproduce the famous Leonardo da Vinci mural of the same name.

Damaged by a storm in February 2019, “The Last Supper” was boarded up for protection, then underwent a seven-month-long process of repair and restoration. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, the church held an open house to celebrate completion of the window project.

In March 1960, the First Presbyterian Church dedicated a Christian Education Building on the north side of the church. Construction of the new building involved razing a large house that had been the home of a prominent Kankakee family and later served as headquarters for a major local service agency. What was that building?

Answer: The Frederick W. Swannell house, at 153 N. Indiana Avenue, was built in the late 1800s by Swannell, a well-known Kankakee businessman. In 1923, the building became the headquarters of the local Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA). The YWCA and an adjoining house were torn down to provide space for the Christian Education Building and a parking area.